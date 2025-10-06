Sydney Sweeney And Jenna Ortega Proved The Cropped Blazer Is Back, And I Approve Of Both The Abs And No Abs Look

It’s always fun to try to keep up with the celebrity fashion trends, but in addition to taking part in them — like Jenna Ortega’s sheerly remarkable red dress or Sydney Sweeney slaying in silver — these actresses are setting the trends. One hot look that’s coming back seems to be the cropped blazer, as they both were seen sporting the item this weekend. They had different takes, though, with one showing abs and the other not.

Sydney Sweeney Kept Her Midriff Covered In White Cropped Blazer

Sydney Sweeney may be portraying a badass boxer in the biopic Christy, but she adopted a much softer persona while walking the red carpet at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 4 for the U.S. premiere of her Christy Martin biopic. Her white vintage Thierry Mugler dress gives fairy princess vibes with its tulle tutu, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

A matching cropped blazer topped the minidress, which she accessorized with a tiny gold necklace that was practically hidden amongst her long, wavy hair. She completed the look with white Jimmy Choo pumps.

The upcoming LGBTQ+ movie Christy is just one of several projects Sydney Sweeney has hitting the 2025 movie calendar, and already there’s been a lot of talk about her fight scenes and her physical transformation into the boxer.

She wasn’t the only one turning heads with her cropped blazer this weekend, though.

Jenna Ortega Shows Off Ridiculous Abs Under Blazer At Paris Fashion Week

Jenna Ortega has been on fire with her viral red carpet looks lately. (I still can’t stop thinking about that jewel-encrusted naked dress she wore to the Emmys — you know, the one that weighed 20 or 30 pounds?) The Wednesday actress hit up Paris Fashion Week with a different take on the cropped blazer, as she showed off a rock-hard six-pack:

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Has anyone ever looked like more of a rockstar?

Jenna Ortega attended Ann Demeulemeester’s show on October 4 wearing a high-necked black crop top under a shiny gray blazer that she kept unbuttoned to show off her impressive abdominal muscles. She paired the top with matching gray pants with a flare leg. Black tulle lined the waistband of her trousers, while black feathers poured out of her blazer’s long sleeves. She completed the look with Louboutin platform boots and sunglasses.

When it comes to who wore the cropped blazer better, I simply can’t choose. Sydney Sweeney and Jenna Ortega were going for completely different aesthetics, and isn’t that one of the beautiful things about fashion? Similar items can be used to stunningly varying effects.