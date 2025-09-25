I'm Loving That Jonathan Bailey Just Brought Back 'Slutty Little Glasses' For A Fall Encore Performance

Actor Jonathan Bailey has become a household name recently, thanks to his roles in Bridgerton (streaming with a Netflix subscription), as well a member of the Wicked cast and Jurassic World Rebirth. He went viral for the latter project, thanks to his "slutty little glasses" and role as Dr. Henry Loomis. He's once again whipped out some fashionable eye wear, and I assume he's going to once again go viral online.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is limited, but fans are eager to see the 37 year-old actor back as Fiyero. While Bailey got his Wicked co-stars in on the slutty little glasses trend, he recently rocked some sweet shades while attending the Burberry Show at London Fashion Week. You can check out the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

I mean, how fierce is this look? Between his looks, talent, and charming personality, it's no wonder why Bailey has been named The Internet's Boyfriend in recent years. Now that he's also synonymous with his "slutty little glasses" (SLG for short), smart money says he's going to go viral anytime he rocks eyewear in the future.

This is just one reason why Bailey had gone viral recently, usually resulting in folks thirsting over him online. Alongside his signature Jurassic glasses, he's also been making headlines for kissing Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for their movie. As for his future as Dr. Loomis, that remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Universal)

Jurassic World Rebirth performed well at the box office, and is the fourth-highest grossing movie of 2025. Despite this, the studio hasn't officially ordered a new sequel. But since the lead characters survived Rebirth's ending, there are definitely fans who want to see more of this dino-centric franchise. So hopefully another movie is green lit soon, bringing back Bailey and his glasses in the process.

As previously mentioned, Bailey will soon return to theaters in Wicked: For Good. His performance in the first movie (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) is another reason why the internet is so obsessed with the actor, thanks to his smoldering good looks and and dance moves that were shown throughout his big song "Dancing Through Life." Smart money says this will continue with the sequel, and I'm wondering what fashions he might wear while promoting the forthcoming movie musical. I've got to assume that the slutty little glasses might make an appearance before the movie arrives in theaters for its wide release.

Jurassic World Rebirth can be purchased or rented now from home, and Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. For now Bailey remains the internet's boyfriend, and I doubt anyone is going to be able to take his place anytime soon.