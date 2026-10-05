I’m Obsessed With Dakota Johnson’s Completely Open Blouse (But There’s No Way I Could Pull It Off)

It's runway season, which means famous fashion cities like Paris and Milan have been filled with a-listers and celebrity fashion looks that are far removed from normal streetwear. (See: Zoe Saldañ's incredible sheer flapper dress.) Which means a lot of it is whimsical, daring, and many adjectives in between. The latter is exactly what I felt about Verity actress Dakota Johnson’s open blouse look in Milan. The actress sported a top that somehow stayed put despite no buttons, zippers or stays. You have to see it to believe it.

Johnson’s been out and about for Verity press over the last few weeks. She wore red for SNL (and hopefully fell into no set pieces this time). She wore a creamy lace number that landed her a lot of attention at a Verity gala event. There have been so many looks you’d be forgiven if you missed the open black blouse she wore for Vogue World: Milano 2026 at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Luckily, British Vogue got an up close and personal look at her black ensemble, and the way it clung even as she moved.

Listen I know tape and other manner of stitch witchery can be employed to make sure you don’t accidentally shift in an "oops" manner in an open top like this. It also helps that Johnson is tall and lithe; she doesn’t have as many curves to worry about as some of us do. I’m short, and relatively curvy, and I feel like if I put that on not only would I swim in it, it would hang in ways that would just make me look very silly.

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Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, looked completely glamorous, and in a way that’s both aspirational and understated at the same time. This is not her usual aesthetic. She’s usually notable in a turn-heading way, like when she rocked that spider web chainmail dress for Madame Web, or during the recent Verity premiere in the UK, which came just a few days after her appearance in Milan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, this week she was already back in New York, and she wore a memorable red latex dress for her SNL monologue over the weekend.

(Image credit: NBC)

All her various looks lately have fit the red, white and black aesthetic of Verity and its promotional art. This includes the plunging black dress she also wore earlier this month, and that also played with silhouettes.

This time it’s the cut that’s showy and not how she looks in it as much, although if she didn’t look great in it, she’d never be able to pull it off. So, that’s a catch-22 of sorts. Anyway, I missed this unusual blouse amidst her other looks over the past week, and I wanted to point it out, because it’s a type of top we never really see. Yes, that’s probably because most people could never pull it off. Yes, that also means it’s very special when someone like Dakota Johnson can.