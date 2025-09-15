Succession’s Justine Lupe Admits She Nearly Taped Her Butt Cheeks Together For Fire Emmys Look

The biggest names in television were honored Sunday at the Primetime Emmy Awards, as Stephen Colbert was given multiple ovations, and The Studio and Adolescence dominated their respective categories, but amidst all the Emmys’ biggest winners, there was plenty to talk about in the name of celebrity fashion. Justine Lupe had one of the night’s most phenomenal looks, but her butt cheek admission is wild.

Justine Lupe, who played Willa on Succession, was not nominated for an Emmy as the ceremony aired on the 2025 TV schedule, but she attended as part of the cast of Nobody Wants This, which was up for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Netflix original series may not have won the trophy, but there were no losses to be had when looking at this gown:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The naked dress, reportedly from Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2025 collection, was constructed entirely of chains and silver disks — reminiscent of Miley Cyrus’ safety pin dress from last year’s Grammys — as the actress freed the nipple in her low-cut haltertop. She accessorized with diamond rings and dangling diamond earrings, letting her blonde hair fall in waves over her shoulders.

It seems her team considered an additional accessory as well, as Justine Lupe revealed to ET that attempts were made to tape her butt cheeks together. Why? The actress explained:

I probably shouldn’t share this, but there was a point where we were, like, figuring out if I should tape my ass cheeks together, and my stylist did a test run… We were like, ‘Do we want to see a butt crack?’ And then we were getting, like, fashion tape.

It sounds like Justine Lupe wanted to channel one of Rihanna’s favorite Met Gala looks with a little butt cleavage — a look that’s also championed by Kim Kardashian. So did it work out? She responded:

No, it was a fail, and I probably shouldn’t even be sharing it. That’s what’s real. That’s real.

We sure do love it when celebrities get real.

Along with the Nobody Wants This actress, Jenna Ortega had another of the night’s standout looks, donning a jeweled top that would likely make her Wednesday character break out in hives. She showed off quite a bit of skin in what turned out to be a deconstructed chandelier from Sarah Burton's Givenchy collection.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, however, didn’t go full naked dress, as many celebrities have at recent events. Just last week Margot Robbie gave us her gorgeous spin on the trend in a bejeweled gown in honor of the late Giorgio Armani at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

It’s always fun to see what the stars are wearing to these big Hollywood events, but I have to admit I hadn’t previously given much thought to the importance of a little butt crack and the tricks to creating such a look. If you want to see more of Justine Lupe, you can stream Succession with an HBO Max subscription or Nobody Wants This, whose second season hits the 2025 Netflix calendar on Thursday, October 23.