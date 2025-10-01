Fans Are Just Stumbling Upon The Awkward Moment Ryan Seacrest Asked Keith Urban About Nicole Kidman A Few Months Ago

2025 marked a productive year for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The country singer has his “High and Alive World Tour”, and the Australian actress has just wrapped up filming for Practical Magical 2. Their personal lives, however, have hit a rough patch as it was revealed that the couple is splitting up. In the wake of their divorce news, fans are now stumbling upon the awkward moment when Ryan Seacrest asked Urban about Kidman a few months ago.

It was a real shock to discover that after 19 years of marriage, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are getting a divorce. Looking back on a July episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, fans can’t help but now notice the awkward moment between its host and Urban when he was asked about his wife’s career success. Take a look at the beginning of the seemingly uncomfortable exchange:

SEACREST: Do people tell you your wife is in everything? Like everything. Nicole Kidman is in everything.

URBAN: Yeah, yeah. She’s almost as busy as you, but not quite. Very close, though.

As the “Break On Me” singer gave a big laugh when he responded to Ryan Seacrest’s question, it almost seemed like he was trying to steer the conversation away from getting too personal on how he feels about Nicole Kidman’s busy schedule. You would think maybe he’d gush about his then-wife’s success. Instead, it came off more as masking discomfort with humor.

You can’t deny that the Big Little Lies actress has been racking up TV and film projects lately. 2024 was especially a busy year for her, starring in A Family Affair and Spellbound (which are both streaming on your Netflix subscription) as well as the theatrical release of Babygirl.

Kidman’s television roles also expanded that year on your streaming schedule, like leading Amazon Prime’s Expats and Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. The Oscar-winner even managed to quietly rack up a female-driven milestone, partnering with at least 19 female directors and showrunners within the past eight years. Now, that’s a well-deserved pat on the back.

More awkwardness followed between Ryan Seacrest and Keith Urban in their podcast episode together. While the American Idol host continued to praise Nicole Kidman’s projects, he asked the CMA Award winner about balancing his busy life with Nicole Kidman’s. Here was the country musician’s response:

SEACREST: Is that something with your life, her life and mapping it all out with production and touring—that’s a job, isn’t it?

URBAN: It’s a job. Yeah. [...] Life is in session.

The “For You” singer continued to look uncomfortable and pause before sharing his responses. This could be a hint that the strain on his personal life was already affecting him a few months before his and Kidman’s divorce announcement came out. You can watch the podcast episode in full below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ryan Seacrest’s podcast interview with Keith Urban could be an example of one of the many hints that trouble was brewing in the Grammy winner and Nicole Kidman’s marriage. In a Harper’s Bazaar interview in 2021, the Far and Away actress said the two were “always working through stuff” with an “enormous amount of give and take.”

When looking back, there were some other red flags to think about, like Kidman’s blunt response to not wanting to work alongside her husband for a show, or when Urban “disconnected from Zoom” after being asked about his wife doing steamy sex scenes with Zac Efron. Perhaps the graffiti was always on the wall, and we could have always been looking at signs of a marriage deteriorating.

Based on the awkward moment when Ryan Seacrest asked Keith Urban about Nicole Kidman shortly before their divorce announcement, it now seems like an early sign that the couple’s relationship was already strained. I hope the two parties find peace and healing as they navigate this difficult transition in their lives.