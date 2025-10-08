Fans Are Just Now Stumbling Across This Interview From Keith Urban's Ex: 'He Had Numerous Flings While We Were Together'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman made headlines at the end of September, at which point it was reported that they were separated. Not long after, news broke that Kidman filed for divorce. Since then, insiders have claimed the couple were “always working through” things during their 19-year marriage. As speculation about the cause of the split continues, fans are now noticing on an old interview with Urban’s ex, Laura Sigler. It was during that conversation that Sigler alleged Urban had affairs during their relationship.

The interview in question was published by The Mail (via The Sydney Morning Herald) just days before Urban and Kidman's wedding in June 2006. The publication reported that Keith Urban’s veterinary technician ex, Laura Sigler, discussed the alleged “flings” he had back when she was with him:

He had numerous flings while we were together. He is very attractive and when he talks the talk, he can be very seductive. But I am not sure Keith will ever be ready to settle down.

Of course, these claims of infidelity cannot be substantiated at this time. So, for now, they must be taken with a grain of salt.

Since the Kidman/Urban breakup, many have looking back, trying to find signs that indicated there was strife within the marriage. For example, there was the "For You" singer had an awkward moment with Ryan Seacrest, at which point he hardly had anything to say about his wife. Some people are also reading into comments Kidman made about not wanting to work with Urban on a TV show, if given the chance.

The confirmation of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split also coincided with rumors that the former American Idol judge was purportedly having an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. However, Baugh’s father responded to the speculation in a Facebook caption (which has now been removed from his page) saying, “NO, just no.”

As for Laura Sigler, in addition to making claims about her ex's supposed "flings," she also got real with The Mail about the four-time Grammy winner’s drug use, which he struggled with in the late '90s. She explained how his past substance abuse battles could supposedly influence his relationships with women:

He talks about having a family but there is a dark side to him. He was a drunk and a drug user. He has an addictive personality and always wants more. I am not sure he can make any one woman happy.

It's important to note that the ACM Award winner has been clean since he completed rehab in 2007. Despite that, Urban’s past drug use was speculated to have played a role in his divorce proceedings with Kidman. There were also rumors about a supposed pre-nup “cocaine clause” that would mean Kidman would allegedly pay Urban $600,000 for every year he stayed sober during their marriage.

According to E! News, on the other hand, the actual support agreement reportedly doesn’t have any clause regarding the “Somebody Like You” singer receiving such a huge payout. So, even if their prenuptial agreement is legit, it doesn’t look like the ex-couple is carrying it out.

In the aftermath of the news that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are divorcing, Laura Sigler has yet to share any further comment. Whether she will or won't remains to be seen. As speculation about Kidman and Urban's relationship persists, time will tell if they and their family are able to work through the situation as they so choose.