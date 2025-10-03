Rumors Swirled Keith Urban’s Guitarist Was Responsible For Split. Her Dad Responded

All relationships have ups and downs, but few people know the pressures of celebrity relationships, where standard issues seem to become amplified to the nth degree. When such couples hit a rocky patch or split, rumors about what went wrong inevitably begin, and that’s what’s been going on in the days since fans learned that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorcing after 20 years together. Speculation has pointed a finger at Urban’s guitarist, but now her father has responded to the claims.

What Are The Rumors About Keith Urban’s Guitarist And What Did Her Dad Say?

Obviously, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14) have incredibly busy schedules. The Oscar winner recently wrapped Practical Magic 2 and will eventually begin work on Lioness Season 3 (which you can catch with a Paramount+ subscription), while country music star Urban has been on tour.

Since news of the split came out, fans on TikTok have been going back and pointing out a number of times when Urban and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, had what appeared to be intimate moments together on stage. Baugh’s father, Chuck, took to Facebook (via TMZ) recently and reposted a TikTok video (which has now been removed from his page) that accused his daughter of being the reason for the famous couple’s split, with his caption stating:

NO, just no.

Fans have been trying to piece together what may have gone wrong with the duo and when things could have become so bad that the decision to split felt like the only good option. Many have been pointing out an awkward interview that Urban had with Ryan Seacrest in July, which saw the host praising Kidman’s work ethic and asking about how they balance their careers and relationship as the singer appeared uncomfortable and like he was attempting to steer the conversation away from such personal topics.

There was also a radio interview with the Grammy winner over the summer where he was asked directly about Kidman’s sex scenes with “younger men like Zac Efron” (with whom she starred in A Family Affair), where immediately after the question was out of the host’s mouth…the Zoom call they were on with Urban was disconnected. Meanwhile, it was a bit earlier in the summer when Kidman was asked about maybe working on a TV series with Urban and she replied, “No…Our life is a show.” That’s not exactly a response that makes it sound as though the actress was thrilled with her married life at the time.

We will be unlikely to get many details about what either party feels led directly to their split, whether there was outside involvement or not. Hopefully, though, after some time, both of them can at least move on without any regret and with a positive eye toward the future.