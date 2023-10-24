5 Halloween Costumes Inspired By Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has owned the month of October this year. From the release of her Eras Tour concert film on the 2023 movie schedule and the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) to the dating rumors surrounding her and Travis Kelce , she’s reached a peak when it comes to being at the center of the pop culture conversation. And all this is on top of her epic year that was greatly sustained by her historic tour. Now, as she prepares to go back out and perform, and Halloween approaches, it feels like a fantastic way to celebrate spooky season (and Taylor Swift’s dominant year) is by dressing up as one of her Eras for Halloween.

Now, I know there are ten albums to choose from. However, we've curated five looks from five eras for you that are relatively easy to piece together, making them perfect for Halloween!

1989

Out of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the one at the forefront of our minds, because it comes out on October 27. What better way to celebrate the album and Halloween than by rocking a sparkly two-piece set for the holiday?

The two-piece set Swift wears for this set in her concert truly will “never go out of style,” and it would be both a functional and adorable Halloween costume. All you need is a super sparkly sports bra-like crop top and an equally dazzling mini-skirt in either pink, green, orange or blue. Pop on a red lip and some fun boots, and you’ll be ready to party like it's 1989.

'Lavender Haze'

If you’ve seen the “Lavender Haze” music video (and its Easter eggs) , you likely noticed that Swift wears a similar '70s-inspired outfit when she performs the song from Midnight's live. Not only would this be a fun costume, it would also pay homage to the singer’s most recent album of completely new music.

Overall, this look that Swift wears to open up the Midnights set would be such a fun and comfy costume for Halloween. So, if you “want to stay in that lavender haze,” all you need is a super sparkly T-shirt dress (the more sequins, the better) and a long purple fuzzy jacket.

'The Man'

Lover opens the Eras Tour, and after Swift appears on stage in a gorgeous bodysuit for the first few numbers, she throws on a blazer, brushes off her shoulders, and sings about being “The Man.” If you want to embrace this empowering energy this spooky season, then we have the perfect costume for you.

While Swift literally turns herself into a man in “The Man” music video, during the concert she opts for a shining, shimmering take on business professional dress, and it’s so fun. If you are looking to take inspiration from the pop star’s Lover set, pick up a super sparkly blazer and some glittery thigh-high boots, and you’ll be ready to take over the holiday.

Fearless

Now, when I went to the Eras Tour , a moment that altered my brain chemistry was the entire Fearless set. As a lifelong Swiftie, (I was 7 when her first album dropped) the nostalgic love I have for her first three albums is overwhelming in the best way. If you are looking to tap into that nostalgia, I have the perfect costume for you.

To symbolize her country era, and to throw it back to the days of bangers like “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story,” Swift rocks a sparkly fringe gold dress during the Fearless set. So, if you are feeling Fearless this Halloween, grab a fringy gold mini-dress and a pair of gold cowboy boots with oh so many rhinestones. For extra points, draw a little 13 on your hand and curl your hair, and then you’ll really be looking like Swift’s golden era.

"22"

Taylor Swift and her dancers really dance it up like they’re “22” during the first song of the Red set, and they’re dressed perfectly for it. For the number, the pop star wears an outfit that is almost identical to her fit from the music video, and it’s adorable. Therefore, it's quite literally a perfect Halloween costume.

While you might not have gotten the “22” hat from Taylor Swift herself, as Kobe Bryant’s daughter did in the concert film , you can easily buy one online along with the “Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” T-shirt. Finish out the look with some black shorts (or pants, it’s cold in October) and some chunky loafers, and “I don’t know about you,” but you’ll be looking like you’re “22.”

