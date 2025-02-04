Harry Potter Fans Think Tom Felton Is Giving Grownup Draco In His Latest Pic, And I Can See It

All of the performers in Harry Potter will never truly part with their fictional counterpoint, including Tom Felton. While some fans are having fun reimagining the Slytherin and more Hogwarts students as AI disney characters , others still can’t move past him as a grown up Draco Malfoy. The 37-year-old’s latest IG post is continuing proof for the fans, and I can see why.

While Felton's newest project will be for his bravest fans , a large portion have continually stuck with him since his HP days. Sometimes, the youngest member of the Malfoy clan will get fans calling out specific images that remind them of an adult version of the beloved character. On Felton’s newest Instagram post, the commenters are doing just that, and I don’t disagree with them. The semi-serious sepia-filtered selfie does have an air of a hardened and matured Draco, while still having that signature vulnerability:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

The Malfoyheads aren’t wrong in their assertion. What’s impressive about the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor is that just his facial expression is eliciting that Slytherin swagger. Honestly, the longer you look, it becomes even more realized, at least in my experience. It makes me think of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series and if they have anyone officially booked for Lucius Malfoy yet?

In all seriousness though, the IG picture’s comment section has spoken, and it’s screaming that Tom Felton is giving adult Draco here. Here are just a few of what the iconic Slytherin stans are saying:

Malfoy💚- voluvale_

On this one, I think you look more like Draco than Tom 😂 you are handsome by the way 🔥- sandra.gallant.87

Draco malfoy 💗- nzlwqx2

@t22felton The beauty of a Malfoy is not disputed, in short, Malfoy being magnificent as he always was and will be, Malfoy being Malfoy💚 A Slytherin never loses its essence - rockdesign5y

Draco always..💚- nasrin.baghaei50

It’s true, a Slytherin, whether the character or performer behind them, will never lose their essence. Now that the continuing character comparison between Felton and Malfoy has been made loud and clear, there’s the new HBO series to talk about.

While the initial announcement came with conflicting opinions, many from the OG Potter world stepped in to shape the conversation. Director Chris Columbus shared an exciting pro for the HP series , noting that a television show can flesh out more details where the movies couldn’t. Felton added his two cents to a different side of the conversation regarding the remake.

The Anna and the King actor shared some sweet and funny advice for the oncoming Hogwarts TV cast , but most importantly, he told them to take pictures and enjoy their time together. Felton may have been referring to when he found this old video of himself and some of the other kids messing around on Prisoner of Azkaban . Either way, it’s a good tip for those creatives growing up on set, and we’ll see if they get the same type of following as the original franchise has.

You can count on Harry Potter fans to keep the world apprised of the happenings of the OG cast, including opinions about Tom Felton’s Draco-ness. More often than not, they’re pretty spot on.