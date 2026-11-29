The Madden movie is available to stream with a Prime subscription, and if you find yourself with a little downtime as the holidays approach, I can't recommend it enough. I know the reviews say it's one of the worst movies they've seen on the 2026 movie schedule, and they're right. That doesn't mean it's not also one of the most entertaining movies I've seen this year.

When I first saw previews for Madden with Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis, I was under the impression this sports biopic was meant to be an emotional tale, maybe even heartfelt. What I saw was a surrealist comedy that borders on slapstick at times, and like a car crash that I couldn't look away from.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Madden Falls Into The 'So Bad It's Good' Category For Me

There are tons of bad movies that have some redeeming moments. Then, there's a bad movie that is so bad, it turns around completely and becomes entertaining and enjoyable to watch. Madden is the latter, and there are quite a few things that factor into that.

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A big part of it is the random scenes the movie decided to highlight throughout John Madden's life, much of which is presumably somewhat true or almost entirely fictionalized. This includes his wife putting him in a headlock while they engage in foreplay, a long discussion about his favorite crackers, and Raiders owner Al Davis introducing Madden to the rap group N.W.A.

Part of this is due to director David O. Russell's habit of heavily improvised scenes, which leads almost every scene in a weird direction. To be frank, the movie is better for it, because without the random discussions about Triscuits or whatever the hell they're discussing on-screen, Madden would simply just be a bad movie. I guess not every movie can end up being as iconic as Three Kings.

Beneath the wild nature of it all, however, comes a stunning realization I appreciated. John Madden is indeed a legend, but he's also just a man. So many movies about real-life figures build them up to some unreachable status that we, as everyday people, can't hope to achieve. Nic Cage's Madden made it feel like he could be my uncle, albeit with a better playbook that can lead an NFL team to a Super Bowl.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nic Cage And Christian Bale Act Their Butts Off In A Movie That's Unworthy Of It

So much of Madden is centered on the coach's lifelong friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who is played by Christian Bale. I actually think Davis and Madden spend more time together in the movie than he does with his wife, which is a major plot point, by the way.

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To me, this is why you watch Madden. Cage and Bale are two of the most memorable actors of this era of Hollywood, on completely opposite ends of the spectrum. They've both seen the peaks and valleys of success in the film world, and somehow, it's led them to wear prosthetics and portray two NFL icons.

One compliment you can give both Cage and Bale is that they've never phoned in a role and give it their all in every scene, no matter the movie. Seeing that happen in this film, where there's seemingly little to no script, is incredible. We see two of Hollywood's greats make the seemingly mundane entirely watchable.

With the holidays approaching and people desperate to add some levity to their household to prevent heavier topics from being discussed, Madden is the go-to here. It may not be a great movie, but it's entertaining, worthy of conversation, and sitting on Prime just waiting for anyone to put it on. Check it out now!