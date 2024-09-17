How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Kids May Help Explain That Big Outing This Weekend

Celebrity couples are known for capturing the attention of the general public, including names like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But few have made as many headlines as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are in the midst of a very public break-up. Fans were puzzled after Bennifer were photographed kissing over the weekend, but it turns out their kids may help explain that big outing.

When Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, it seemed like the pair of A-listers' love story was finally over. But they've continued to coparent, and a report by Hola! might have shed new light on why they were photographed together recently. The outlet claims that their kids Finn and Emme have gotten super close over the last few years, and continue to hang out regularly. And that may be why Ben and Jen got together over the weekend, although they were reportedly at another table from their children.

Despite recently being photographed together, reports from insiders close to the former couple have claimed that they're still very much splitting up. Further evidence of this has come from recent endeavors by each of them, such as JLo's attempt at buying a new mansion for herself. Although given the one and off again nature of their relationship, some fans might be holding out hope for a reunion.

(Image credit: Nuyorican Productions/20th Century Studios)

Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage dominated the news cycle over the summer, before it was finally revealed that they are indeed divorcing. After being photographed without their wedding rings, it was revealed that Bennifer was living in separate homes. Still, it took months for them to finally confirm that a split was happening.

The fact that Lopez and Affleck are still coparenting and spending time together might be a hopeful sign that their divorce proceedings will go on without much fuss. This would stand in juxtaposition to other A-list divorces, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 7-year saga. Although there's bene some chatter about disputes surrounding money for Bennifer.

The financial stakes related to Ben and Jen are related to the mansion they bought together to cohabitate with their kids. The last we heard there were no offers for the $68 million dollar home. And even if there were, the former couple is still taking a loss due to the money they put into renovating the place. Additionally, Lopez lost millions on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which featured a cameo by Ben Affleck (and is available to stream with an Amazon prime subscription).

Still, it's heartwarming to see that their kids are close, and that it's bringing the A-listers back together in one way or another. Their movie Unstoppable is also coming out shortly, which is sure to make headlines. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.