I Concede I Was Shaken Up To Find Out How Much Ben Affleck's Rental Costs A Month. (It's More Than Most People Make In A Year)

Being a celebrity definitely has its downsides, especially when one's personal life becomes a public matter. Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have experienced this, although the A-list pair that's been making the most headlines as of late are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. That celebrity couple have officially split, with JLo filing for divorce on the anniversary of their wedding. And I have to concede that I was shaken up to find out how much Affleck's rental costs a month. Hint: it's more than most people make in a year. Maybe celebrities really aren't just like us.

Ben Affleck and JLo spent millions on a mansion to live in together, but Bennifer put the house on the market following their split. Now they're living separately, and Page Six revealed the wild amount of rent that Affleck is paying for his rental. Namely, $100k a month. Is anyone else's head spinning from that number?

Page Six dropped this wild number while reporting on Ben Affleck ordering food for himself, being photographed picking up his bag of Chick-fil-A. While we know Affleck loves his Dunkin, one can't live on coffee and breakfast food alone. And after reportedly paying 100k per month on his rental, clearly he's got the budget to order as much food as he wants.

This price tag is dizzying for many of us out there, as folks work their entire lives to make a salary of $100k per year... let alone shelling out this much money every month for rent. And the number is also sure to turn heads for those who have been following what's been happening with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's finances as a married couple.

As previously mentioned, Bennifer has listed their married home on the market, although it hasn't had any offers. Considering its whopping $68 million price tag, it has the potential to be on the market for quite some time. The pair also reportedly lost millions on JLo's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) as well as the accompanying documentary.

Given the wild price tag of Affleck's rental, one has to assume that he's trying to get settled into a more permanent home sooner rather than later. Paying $100,000 per month is a ton of money, and will get into the millions in no time.

Fans are super curious about how the divorce proceedings are going to go down for Affleck and JLo. It certainly seems like the financial stakes are high, and we've seen how divorces from celebs like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have taken years.

Regardless of what's happening in their personal lives, both Affleck and Lopez continue to work consistently. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.