I Have No Idea What To Call This Dress Alexandra Daddario Is Wearing, But I'm Here For The Fan Comments Comparing Her To A ‘Melted Marshmallow’

Alexandra Daddario never disappoints when it comes to fashion, whether that’s looking like a Disney princess at her wedding last summer or going classic in a black dress and bold red lip to share another bathtub pic . Let’s admit it, though, sometimes celebrity fashion can be weird, and the Baywatch actress’ latest choice has left her followers a little baffled. Daddario always brings the fun to her photoshoots, along with the glamor, and that is definitely the case here, as she adorned a white dress that is drawing comparisons to a “melted marshmallow,” among other non-clothing items.

Summer is officially just a few weeks away, and it seems like Alexandra Daddario cannot wait, as she celebrated the upcoming season with a photo dump on Instagram of images that appear to be from a wintry vacation. The first in the slide, though, shows the Mayfair Witches star in a white dress with gloved hands and a large poof at the bottom.

Somebody grab the graham crackers and chocolate, because fans thought this witch was looking like a snack … literally, as one commented:

What in the melted marshmallow is going on with that dress?

I see what the commenter is talking about, because I don’t really understand this dress either. It certainly looks fun to spin around in, and Alexandra Daddario was absolutely strutting her stuff for the camera, showing how the puff swished back and forth as she walked. The above fan was not the only one who thought she looked like the treat in the Rice Krispies, as other followers wrote:

What's it like to make a marshmallow stylish? – rurouni1029

Mrs. Stay Puft – mickfreakingjames

I want to be a marshmallow. 🤍 – tiffsymarie

Who knew comparisons to a marshmallow could be so complimentary? Alexandra Daddario’s fierce confidence likely helps with the video’s positive reception, as she completed the look with high-heeled black boots and her hair pulled back into a stylish bun.

But the s’mores ingredient wasn’t the only thing coming to mind when fans saw her post, with others comparing her dress to a snowman and even (shudders) a used condom. Check out what some fans were saying about the outfit:

Looks like diaper is full – niickcody

Can i get my bed sheet back😅 – abdulmoueed56

Is that made of parachute? – dxpe_dark_berry

Carrying your own bean bag chair – _iam_atul

i think it's a airbag🤣 – shrayanankit

Come to think of it, I don’t hate the idea of a bean bag dress. It would be like carrying your own comfy chair with you at all times. Let’s get on that.

Alexandra Daddario gets a lot of attention for her body, especially since her infamous nude scene on True Detective , but she’s been pretty open about how projects like Baywatch have negatively affected her career (not to mention the gross comments people leave on her social media). That’s not to say she doesn’t still have fun, though! Last winter she teased her followers with a tropical skinny dipping post and has also enlisted Sydney Sweeney’s help in paying homage to her iconic bikini scene from The White Lotus .