MGK Made A Joke About His Sex Life During A Concert, And A Racecar Analogy Was Involved

Machine Gun Kelly is a Grammy-nominated rock star who has a penchant for turning heads, thanks to both his antics while performing and for details related to his personal life. His former relationship with Megan Fox has made countless headlines, from drinking each other's blood or coparenting their young daughter together. He recently talked about his sex life mid-performance, and folks definitely were taken by the way he described his... stamina.

MGK shows are pretty unpredictable, which seems to be part of his appeal. Case in point: Machine Gun Kelly climbing on top of a venue years ago. He recently performed at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas (via The Daily Mail) and compared racing to his passion in the bedroom. As he put it:

And just so you know, I'm not much far off from an F1 racer when I'm in the bedroom, because I'm very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line.

Well, that was certainly honest. While it's more than possible that the actor/recording artist was just making a joke, smart money says this steamy comment is going to help make him into even more of a sex symbol. Additionally, it could add fuel to rumors about he and Megan Fox possibly getting back together.

The former couple was known for the unconventional way they showed affection for each other, including their wild Halloween costumes. But things got shaky when Megan Fox deleted their photos together back in 2023, leading to rumors about infidelity. While the pair got back together after reportedly going through couples therapy, that wouldn't last.

Because shortly after Megan Fox's pregnancy announcement, the pair split up again. As far as the public can tell they're still broken up, but that hasn't stopped the chatter about whether or not they'll give it another try. Reports indicate that while Fox and MGK are spending time together, it's mostly from a coparenting perspective. Still, it's hard not to think of his famous ex when Machine Gun Kelly is speaking about his sexual prowess.

Megan Fox gave birth back in March, and the public is definitely interested in how she and Machine Gun Kelly are parenting the little bundle of joy together. For her part, The Jennifer's Body icon has experience with this; she and ex Brian Austin Green have coparented for years since their split.

Professionally, MGK put out a new album over the summer titled Lost Americana and has been on tour as a result. As for Megan Fox, she's been focusing on parenting but is voicing the role of Toy Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which will arrive in theaters December 5th as part of the 2025 movie release list.