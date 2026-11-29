When I first heard about Guarding Stars, I was pretty psyched to stream it with my Netflix subscription. Jared Padalecki, Leighton Meester, and an action-packed romance? What's not to love?

Well, this movie has two of those three, and I feel like I was catfished into spending an evening watching it. All this to say I don't regret the experience and finished the movie, but I'll be keeping a more watchful eye on upcoming Netflix shows and movies and what's recommended.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guarding Stars Sold Me On Being An Action Movie With Romance, It's Not That At All

When I saw the screenshot Netflix used for Guarding Stars, I was pretty skeptical about how much action there would be. To me, it looked like one of the top contenders for the season's best Hallmark movies, but the synopsis promised me there would be action. Here's what it said:

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A bodyguard falls for the famous actor she's protecting during Christmas in this action-packed romantic comedy.

"Action-packed," I thought. Well, it's not what I'd usually watch, but I know Jared Padalecki has a decent action resume between The Boys, Supernatural, and Walker, so I jumped in. Guarding Stars starts off with an explosive scene in which Leighton Meester's character has to protect a target, so I was happy to see it get off to a hot start.

I noticed WWE superstar CM Punk was also in the film, which only elevated my expectations that we were in for some action. Then the movie slowed down. "Ok," I thought, "I'm sure it'll pick up once we get past the two characters getting to know each other." Unfortunately, the movie radically transformed into a family drama, and rarely had anything action-adjacent until the twist at the end.

Guarding Stars is not a movie I would call "action-packed." In fact, I could think of a few movies out there that have more action that would never go by that label. I felt as though Netflix conned me into watching something with a promise that was largely undelivered, and I'm still not 100% sure how I feel about that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guarding Stars Is Pretty Good As Far As Romance Movies Go

My feelings about being misled aside, Guarding Stars was a pretty solid movie. I'm grateful that I had a chance to watch it, though I think it would be better described as a romantic comedy, and they could just leave the action bit as a surprise.

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More On Netflix Guarding Stars Made A Major Change To The Book's Ending I Don't Understand

Had I watched this movie not expecting there to be action, and then gotten those scenes? I would've been caught off guard in a good way! As it stands, however, this is a movie about a bodyguard falling in love with her client and having a pretty chill weekend as far as monitoring actual threats.

If there were ever a follow-up to Guarding Stars, I would suggest more action. Let's have Hannah and Jack married, and she teaches him some real-life security skills as he shadows her to prep for a new film role he has coming up. I see the potential in this as a franchise, assuming Netflix is up for something like that.

Watch Guarding Stars on Netflix, unless you're desperate to see an action film. It won't scratch that itch, but it is worth a watch all the same!