Jennifer Lopez’s Had A Long Year Between Split From Ben Affleck And Canceling Her Tour. Now, She's Being Asked About P. Diddy Too

It goes without saying that 2024 has been a whirlwind for Jennifer Lopez. This past June, the 55-year-old entertainer canceled her This Is Me... Live tour amid rumors of marriage troubles with her husband, Ben Affleck. And, in August, Lopez formally filed for divorce from Affleck and has since been ensnared in a number of rumors regarding the split and more. All the while, Lopez’s former boyfriend, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, was arrested after being embroiled in legal issues. With that, it would now seem that JLo is being asked about Diddy as well.

When Was JLo Asked About Diddy?

The Marry Me star recently appeared at AFI Fest, where she was promoting her 2024 movie release , Unstoppable. Following a screening of the film, she apparently stopped to sign autographs and partake in a Q&A session. DailyMail reports that a fan eventually asked if she “any comments about P. Diddy and the allegations.” Per the news outlet, the Atlas lead immediately stopped signing autographs and left with her bodyguards. It’s also said that admirers tried to ask her not to leave.

Sean Combs and Jennifer Lopez began seeing each other in 1999 and began an on-and-off relationship. The two stars were widely covered by the media at the time, but they made headlines in a significant way after they were arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting that took place in ‘99. Lopez, for her part, was not formally charged, while Combs was cleared of wrongdoing after a trial that lasted seven weeks. Given that incident, some lawyers believed that Lopez could be roped into Combs’ current legal woes.

Diddy was arrested in New York in September months after his homes were raided in connection to a federal investigation involving sex trafficking. Per a 14-page indictment, the Grammy winner has been charged with racketeering, arson, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and more. Diddy’s also facing various lawsuits, which pertain to claims of alleged violence and sexual abuse among other offenses. The 54-year-old rapper is currently awaiting trial at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

What’s Reportedly Been Going On With Jennifer Lopez’s Personal Life As Of Late?

As Puff Daddy’s case continues to play out, JLo has been dealing with her own personal affairs. Before she officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck (who she married in 2022), insiders made various claims in regard to the stability of their marriage. She broke her silence on the situation in October, as she slammed the online trolling she’s experienced since the news broke. The Anaconda alum condemned the narratives surrounding her and asserted that she knows she’s “a good person.”

Sources indicate that the “On the Floor” singer and her soon-to-be-ex-husband have opted to remain civil while navigating their divorce. It’s been alleged that as the legal proceedings continue, Jennifer Lopez has been opting for self-care and “giving herself time to be single.” However, other insiders claim that Lopez is already dating and that she’s prepared to have some “no strings attached fun with hot young guys.” The multihyphenate herself has remained mum on her love life since her legal filing.

It would appear that the fan-favorite singer still has plenty to navigate as she begins a new chapter in her life. We can’t say for sure what that may entail, and the same goes for whether she’ll opt to weigh in on P. Diddy’s situation. If her recent Q&A session was any indication, though, she may decide not to speak out on the “Coming Home” performer’s controversies.

You can check out Jennifer Lopez’s sports biopic, Unstoppable, when it opens in theaters on December 6.