How Rocking That JLo Dress In Off Campus Actually Led To Mika Abdalla Meeting The 'On The Floor' Singer

Almost immediately after Off Campus premiered on the 2026 TV schedule , Jennifer Lopez’s song “On The Floor” and her viral plunging jungle dress went viral again. That’s thanks to a scene Mika Abdalla had, where she dressed up as the pop star and danced with her love interest Dean to the aforementioned song. After all that, the show's star and singer ended up dancing together in real-life, and now the Allie actress has shared the story behind it.

Now, before we dive into how this all happened, you have to watch the video in question. On May 22, which was a little over a week after Off Campus became available with an Amazon Prime subscription , JLo posted:

As you can see, Abdalla and Lopez recreated Allie’s scene in the sexually explicit Amazon Prime project when she realized that “On The Floor” had come on. It’s absolutely adorable, and it’s the perfect homage to the singer's song and the women who have now both worn that gravity-defying jungle dress . So, how did this amazing interaction come to be? The answer is “very quickly,” according to Mika Abdalla, who told ET :

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I was just living in Vancouver; I had been up there for like a week, and we were still just prepping. My apartment was not decorated yet; I was just chilling. And then my publicist called me, and they were like, ‘Tomorrow morning you have to get on a flight, because JLo wants to film a TikTok with you.’ And I was like, ‘Repeat?’

Immediately after the cast of Off Campus finished their press tour, they began work on Season 2. They’re currently filming Dean and Allie’s season of the book-to-screen adaptation . However, while they were prepping for production, Abdalla got the call about meeting JLo. Then, literally right after that conversation, she was on a plane and headed to the singer’s location, as she said:

So that came together very quickly, and I didn’t know what was going on until I was there. And I was like, ‘Oh, right, you’re JLo, hi.’ It was literally her now.

What a whirlwind of an experience. However, it was totally worth it, as it looked like they had a blast making it, and the video accumulated 61.6 million views on TikTok and 4.9 million views on Instagram. Plus, over on IG, the cast of Off Campus commented, writing things like:

Stephen Kalyn : Woah.

: Woah. Ella Bright : IM ACTUALLY SO SORRY

: IM ACTUALLY SO SORRY Josh Heuston : ABSOLUTELY YES MEEEEK

: ABSOLUTELY YES MEEEEK Antonio Cipriano : AHHHHHHHH

: AHHHHHHHH Belmont Cameli : YOOO WHAT

: YOOO WHAT Jalen Thomas Brooks: EXCUSE ME?

It seems like the general enthusiasm and bafflement in these comments match Abdalla’s reaction to it too.

Overall, it was such a fun viral moment, and I love that both JLo and Mika Abdalla leaned into it. Now, I’m excited to see what interactions like this we get when Season 2 of Off Campus comes out.