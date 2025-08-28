Steven Spielberg Showed Up To Support Rachel Zegler In The West End (And I Can't Imagine What It Would Be Like To Have The Director In Your Corner)

Rachel Zegler’s summer continues to reach new heights with her ongoing success helming the West End revival of Evita . Even before the June 14 opening night, which pal and father-figure, Pedro Pascal attended , buzz about the limited run had gone viral. Now, just about a week before the final September 6 show, Steven Spielberg showed up to support Zegler. And the feeling she must’ve had after the icon attended the production for her must be magical.

Before we get into this fairytale evening, let’s quickly cover some ground. For those that didn’t know, or recall how these two met, Spielberg plucked Zegler out of an open audition for his stunning West Side Story remake . She was cast as Maria, and the relationship was cemented. You can catch it with a Disney+ subscription .

That was 2018, and now 7 years later, the Jaws filmmaker is still rooting for her. After the August 27 performances, the 24-year-old posted a collection of familial-like pictures (along with a few throwbacks) of the duo. She shared that he’d attended earlier in the month and revealed how much he means to her. Along with it, she expressed how grateful she is he’s still so supportive, check out the sweet post below:

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) A photo posted by on

What a pinch me, full circle moment it must’ve been for her... and maybe even Spielberg himself! I mean, to be introduced to Hollywood via the Steven Spielberg stamp of approval is a tall order to deliver on. Yet, here she is beautifully pulling off one of the most celebrated musicals in Broadway history. And with him in the crowd still cheering her on, no less.

Needless to say, the relationship and the beginning of her career feel cinematic in their own right. To have this top-tiered historic Hollywood giant pick her out of a crowd and more or less continue as a solid guide and shoulder is too cool. I’m sure it has to be a little dizzying still at times on her end to have him as the person who launched her career.

Outside of her beginnings, Zegler has made her own way in Tinseltown. While the majority of her roles have received praise, West Side Story and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she’s also been met with a lot of backlash over personal comments. Most recently, which was earlier this year, the same happened for her 2025 movie title Snow White. And the rising celeb opened up about the discourse and remained steadfast in her beliefs.

It seems like this virtue is part of what makes her such a shining star, at least to me. Post Evita, she has a future project with Marisa Tomei lined up, but I do hope the West Side Story collaborators reunite on something. It’s hopeful, but maybe she’s a part of Spielberg’s under wraps 2026 movie schedule project? I’m just so happy to know Zegler still has him in her corner.