Just Jennifer Lopez In Her Skivvies Getting Ready For Her Birthday Celebration

Jennifer Lopez seems to be having a pretty good summer, as she and husband Ben Affleck marked the first anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding earlier this month and also closed on a new house . But the celebrations are just getting started, as the “Waiting for Tonight” singer turned 54 years old on July 24, and boy does she make the mid-50s look good! JLo casually dropped a “getting ready” pic on social media, and she was positively glowing in white lingerie ahead of the festivities to honor her completion of another trip around the sun.

Some people are sensitive about their age, and birthdays just mark another year of getting older. That doesn’t seem to be the JLo way, as she was all smiles while preparing for whatever birthday festivities she and Ben Affleck have planned:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

In the photo, Jennifer Lopez sported white Intimissimi lingerie, partially covered with a black-and-white kimono that hung gracefully off her shoulder. She paired her pre-party look with a pair of stilettos that would make Margot Robbie’s feet proud. The heavy bangs that JLo showed off earlier in the summer were nowhere to be seen, as her wavy hair was pinned in a loose updo.

There was no indication of what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had planned for her big day, but these posts that show how well the Marry Me actress is fighting the passage of time are nothing new. Last year for her 53rd birthday, JLo took some time to show off her “assets” by adorning some black lingerie and giving her fans a gift of their own with the launch of a “booty balm” by JLo Body.

A year before that she shared a couple of different bikini posts, looking super fit as she celebrated her birthday with a weeklong yachting jaunt with Ben Affleck, who she’d recently reunited with. I can’t get enough of these empowering birthday photo shoots, and if Jennifer Lopez shines brighter than the sun on a normal day, the itsy bitsy, teeny weeny highlighter yellow bikini she wore to celebrate 52 years was the perfect way to exemplify that.

There’s no question, JLo’s 50s are treating her just fine, and as she turns 54, she’s well into her Bennifer 2.0 era. She and Ben Affleck, who celebrated a year since tying the knot in the fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 17, ended their months-long search for their Bennifer Dream House, closing on a 5-acre Beverly Hills mansion that has more than enough room for their blended family with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms .

The Afflecks and their clan will be living their best life in the house that also boasts a hair and nail salon inside its own spa with a massage room and sauna, a theater, wine room and whiskey lounge — where Jennifer Lopez will presumably store and occasionally enjoy beverages from her Delola alcohol brand responsibly .

The celebrations don’t have to be over for the Bennifer family following JLo’s birthday, either. The reunited couple included their family and friends in a second wedding last year that took place August 19 at the Savannah, Georgia, estate where the couple had originally planned to get married back in the early aughts. Will Mrs. Affleck drop more lingerie photos in celebration of that anniversary? We can only hope!