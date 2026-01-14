I've Always Wondered Where The Traitors Stay While Filming, But I Did Not See The Low Budget Answer Coming

Celebrities are once again gathering at the iconic Ardross Castle in Scotland to figure out who is a Faithful and who is a Traitor in the fourth season of The Traitors, which just started on the 2026 TV schedule. As always, the series is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with some shocking twists and revelations. However, I think the most shocking one of all is the fact that the stars have some low-budget housing for their stay.

I have always wondered where exactly the stars of The Traitors stay while they’re filming, and a part of me hoped that they would call Ardross Castle their home. Apparently, though, their actual accommodations are far from castlecore. Production sources tell The U.S. Sun that the stars reportedly stay at a Courtyard by Marriott, about a 40-minute drive from the castle. They explained:

It’s just a normal, lower-star, affordable chain hotel that’s walking distance to the airport everyone flies into. People would be shocked if they knew. Everyone assumes they’re treated like royalty inside the castle, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. All the stars, including the glamorous Housewives and the wealthy public figures, are all forced to stay at the same hotel.

The source said the hotel is used for both the U.S. and UK versions of The Traitors, and the average cost is about $70 a night. It wasn’t selected for the luxury, but instead, for logistics, as it’s the closest option that’s both big enough to house the cast and crew and keep the contestants separated while they’re not filming, the source claimed.

If you thought they actually slept at the castle, you’re not the only one. The show suggests that the stars sleep there to keep up the illusion, and the cast is required to act like it. However, once filming wraps for the night, they are all driven back to the hotel in separate cars.

It’s definitely blowing my mind to know that their accommodations are not really luxurious, especially since The Traitors definitely makes it seem like the cast stays at the castle. Apparently, the UK version is transparent with viewers about lodging because producers are legally prohibited from misleading viewers. But for the U.S. version, producers don’t have that restriction, so they’re just keeping up the act for theatrics.

That being said, even though the Courtyard by Marriott is far from luxurious, it does seem to be doing its job well. Plus, it’s not like the cast is staying at the hotel all hours of the day, as they probably spend more time at the castle than in their hotel room. And being able to house everyone in one hotel and being 40 minutes away is better than having to do multiple hotels closer to the castle if production wants to keep track of everyone easily.

Knowing where the cast stays while filming The Traitors does not take away from the mysteries of the series and the secrets that are surely roaming the castle. The Traitors and Faithfuls are still as sneaky as ever, and the series is still keeping fans on the edge of their seats, regardless of accommodations, and new episodes of Season 4 are made available to those with a Peacock subscription on Thursdays.