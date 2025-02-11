Megan Fox Is Reportedly Still Pleased As Punch To Be Pregnant After Split, But There's One Big Thing She'll Be 'Focusing' On Next

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly has definitely been one of extremes. From their blood-drinking ritual after getting engaged in 2022 to her purging MGK from her Instagram a year later, this couple has seen plenty of highs and lows. Still, their current situation is likely not how Fox pictured the days leading up to the birth of their first child together, but she’s still over the moon to be welcoming a fourth baby. She’s also got big plans for what’s next.

Megan Fox is reportedly not speaking to Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as her due date approaches, and as for what happens after the Fox-Baker baby arrives, it doesn’t sound like rekindling that romance is a big priority for Fox. In fact, she’s got big plans, as US Weekly reports:

She has a renewed sense of confidence since being apart from MGK and after the baby she will be focusing on a career comeback. The baby is the greatest gift to come from the relationship.

Career comeback? I’ll officially be keeping my eye on the 2025 movie calendar for that!

There’s no denying how thrilled Megan Fox is to be having another baby, and after urging fans to “ stop pouring your energy into boys ” last year, she seems to be reaping the benefits of following her own advice. The insider says the star of Jennifer’s Body — one of the sexiest horror movies of all time — is feeling better about herself since breaking up with MGK , and she’s going to let that fuel her as an actress and a mother. The source continued:

She believes that while they may not have been meant to be together, she was meant to bring his child into the world. Her children are her greatest blessing and far more important than any fleeting or destructive Hollywood relationship.

Yeah, if the source is correct, it really doesn’t sound like there’s much hope of these two getting back together, but with Megan Fox reportedly “looking ahead with excitement,” I can’t wait to see if and how that translates to her future acting jobs.

The Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in March 2020, and lately Megan Fox had stopped trying to explain the nature of their on-off relationship amid fans’ questions about whether they were still getting married . However, everyone took it as a sign that they were, indeed, officially back together when Fox announced in November that she and MGK were having a baby .

It was only a few weeks later, however, that the two reportedly got into a big fight over Thanksgiving when she allegedly found text messages from other women on his phone. While Megan Fox reportedly couldn’t wrap her head around the idea of the relationship being over at first, it sounds like she is ready to move forward once she has the new baby and focus all of her newfound confidence into a career comeback.