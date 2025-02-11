Megan Fox Is Reportedly Still Pleased As Punch To Be Pregnant After Split, But There's One Big Thing She'll Be 'Focusing' On Next
I can't wait!
The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly has definitely been one of extremes. From their blood-drinking ritual after getting engaged in 2022 to her purging MGK from her Instagram a year later, this couple has seen plenty of highs and lows. Still, their current situation is likely not how Fox pictured the days leading up to the birth of their first child together, but she’s still over the moon to be welcoming a fourth baby. She’s also got big plans for what’s next.
Megan Fox is reportedly not speaking to Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as her due date approaches, and as for what happens after the Fox-Baker baby arrives, it doesn’t sound like rekindling that romance is a big priority for Fox. In fact, she’s got big plans, as US Weekly reports:
Career comeback? I’ll officially be keeping my eye on the 2025 movie calendar for that!
There’s no denying how thrilled Megan Fox is to be having another baby, and after urging fans to “stop pouring your energy into boys” last year, she seems to be reaping the benefits of following her own advice. The insider says the star of Jennifer’s Body — one of the sexiest horror movies of all time — is feeling better about herself since breaking up with MGK, and she’s going to let that fuel her as an actress and a mother. The source continued:
Yeah, if the source is correct, it really doesn’t sound like there’s much hope of these two getting back together, but with Megan Fox reportedly “looking ahead with excitement,” I can’t wait to see if and how that translates to her future acting jobs.
The Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in March 2020, and lately Megan Fox had stopped trying to explain the nature of their on-off relationship amid fans’ questions about whether they were still getting married. However, everyone took it as a sign that they were, indeed, officially back together when Fox announced in November that she and MGK were having a baby.
It was only a few weeks later, however, that the two reportedly got into a big fight over Thanksgiving when she allegedly found text messages from other women on his phone. While Megan Fox reportedly couldn’t wrap her head around the idea of the relationship being over at first, it sounds like she is ready to move forward once she has the new baby and focus all of her newfound confidence into a career comeback.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Paul Rudd And Tim Robinson's New A24 Movie Looks Totally Gonzo, And I've Never Been More Excited To Be Uncomfortable In A Theater
This Video Of Jackie Chan Passing Out Pizza On The Karate Kid 6 Set Is The Most Wholesome Thing I’ve Seen Today