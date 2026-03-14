Never Forget That Time Timothèe Chalamet Called Zendaya 'D---head' On The Oscars Red Carpet

Timothèe Chalamet and Zendaya first became an onscreen duo playing key characters in the first Dune movie and its sequel. But when the two aren’t busy riding a sandworm , they can’t hold back those sibling vibes. For instance, we can’t forget about the time Chalamet called his Dune co-star a “dickhead” at the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

It’s always fun to see co-stars acting all chummy and loose with one another when the cameras are off. Considering the serious themes of the Dune movies, it’s refreshing to see the cast relax and joke around when they’re being themselves. Timothèe Chalamet and Zendaya certainly did at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet when the Wonka star called the talented actress a rather bizarre name I didn’t see coming:

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As you can see in the video, Chalamet was being interviewed on the Oscars red carpet when Zendaya shouted to her Dune co-star to grab his attention. When he saw her, he responded with “What’s up, Dickhead?” Fortunately, the Challengers actress took that greeting with humor and yelled back, “Impactful!” while walking away in smiles with a peace sign to the Oscar nominee. Basically, it’s like a friendly tennis match between the two.

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I’d never think the name “Dickhead” would be considered a term of endearment. On the other hand, siblings call each other all sorts of names like that. Plus, the Marty Supreme star has dropped jokes at Zendaya before, like when he hilariously teased her that her celebrity crush was Tom Holland , who she was rumored to be dating at the time. So clearly, that’s the type of dynamic the two A-listers have with each other, and I’m loving it!

When Timothèe Chalamet and Zendaya aren’t playing Paul and Chani in the Dune movies, they appear to have a lot of fun with each other. The former Disney Channel star has talked about hosting Dune dance parties with Chalamet and the cast during filming breaks. The two were also seen wearing matching outfits at a Dune: Part Two event that takes twinning to a whole other level. Now, they might have filmed their final Dune movie together, but hopefully their onscreen chemistry will be seen again in future film projects.

It may have been four years, but Timothèe Chalamet calling Zendaya a “Dickhead” at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet will continue to live in my head rent-free. But the Spider-Man actress clearly has a deep respect for her Dune co-star. After all, she previously said her favorite part of working with him is being around his loving and talented persona, as well as their fun dance parties.

So, with that said, make sure to catch the two pals playing Paul and Chani one more time when Dune: Part Three is released on the 2026 movie schedule on December 18th.