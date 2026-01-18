As Keith Urban (Allegedly) Moves In With New Girlfriend, An Insider Drops Claims About How Nicole Kidman And Their Daughters Feel

Fans were shocked back in September, when it was announced that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were ending their marriage after 19 years. There was a lot of speculation regarding the struggles they’d faced, how the Oscar-winning actress felt (she did get those breakup bangs, after all) and if the country music star was referencing her in performances on The Road. Now, an insider is suggesting he’s moved in with a new girlfriend, and Kidman and their daughters allegedly have thoughts.

While some celebrity divorces can drag on for years, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban came to a settlement quickly, less than four months after news of their breakup. Their agreement included Kidman having primary custody of their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, who have been traveling together and, according to a source for the Daily Mail, supporting each other amidst news of a possible new romance for Urban. The alleged insider said:

I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom. People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.

That would be pretty big news, if Keith Urban has not only found a new girlfriend but is living with her. Regardless of the reason, though, Nicole Kidman definitely seems to be getting a lot of bonding time in with her girls — and not just because she has custody of them for 306 days of the year (to Urban’s 59). The source said:

Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos. They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that. Each time you see them they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks ‘us against the world’.

In the weeks that followed the split, it was reported that Sunday and Faith were spending as much time as possible with their dad and that there was no drama. Despite the custody agreement, Nicole Kidman allegedly let her daughters stay with Keith Urban whenever they wanted.

If reports of a new girlfriend are true, it might mean that dynamic has shifted a little, as the insider alleged Nicole Kidman’s posts with the girls might be a jab at her ex, saying:

I feel like with the pictures she is briefing against him, without briefing against him. It feels as if she is really mad at him and she is using the girls to show that he is in the doghouse.

As for who Keith Urban, 58, might be dating (or even living with), there are rumors circulating around 26-year-old country singer Karley Scott Collins. The two artists were reportedly both on the C2C Music Tour last spring, with Scott Collins apparently joining him on his High and Alive Tour afterward, which ended soon after news of his breakup. The relationship has not been confirmed, and the insider reports there is no suggestion that the two had an affair.

We’ll have to wait to see what developments are happening in Keith Urban’s love life, as it was previously speculated that he might be involved with his guitarist Maggie Baugh. Not only did her dad reject this narrative, but it was learned she had a boyfriend and was reportedly very happy in the relationship.