Fans Pointed Out Taylor Swift Teased Her Orange Era Before It Happened, But Why Orange?

It’s set in stone now, Taylor Swift’s next era will be represented by the colors orange and green. When she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl , that became abundantly clear as she also explained why she chose orange, specifically. However, fans soon realized that the singer had been teasing the primary color of this new chapter in her career long before it was announced.

Taylor Swift Was Teasing Orange As The Color Of Her Next Era During The Eras Tour

So, here’s the story: back on August 11, a day before it was revealed that she'd announce her next album on New Heights, Taylor Nation posted a catalog of twelve images of Taylor Swift on the Ears Tour to its Instagram account. Notably, in all twelve photos, the pop star was wearing orange variants of her Eras Tour outfits . That, mixed with the following caption, and the fact that there were twelve images left fans suspicious:

Thinking about when she said “See you next era…” ❤️‍🔥

As you can see in the photos, which are from the same events as the ones in TN's post, Swift did indeed wear many orange outfits on the Eras Tour. Most notably, her orange two-piece set from the 1989 portion of the show led the carousel of images, which you can see below. I also thought it was clever that the “Mastermind” singer wore her orange surprise song dress when Sabrina Carpenter came out to sing with her, seeing as the “Espresso” singer will be featured on the title track of The Life of a Showgirl.

Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Image credit: Photo by TAS2024/Getty Images for TAS

Plus, with twelve images in that post, it felt pretty obvious that Swift was teasing her twelfth album, which eventually was announced as The Life of a Showgirl.

Understandably, fan accounts, like The Swift Society , reposted the images with a red alert, writing that Taylor Nation had teased Swift’s next project with these images. Then, Swifties promptly freaked out, especially as they realized that her New Heights appearance was teased with an orange and green color scheme. For example, @CHERRYSUGXR wrote:

The all orange fits… okay taymastermind.

I also saw other users, like @tropicalswift , use the meme from The Office of Michael screaming, “Oh my god, it’s happening!” which felt fitting.

However, after I learned that orange was the color of this era, I wondered why Swift picked it. Well, thankfully, she answered that question.

Taylor Swift Explained Why She Chose Orange For The Life Of A Showgirl

When Taylor Swift appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast to announce her new album, she spoke about a ton of different topics. From owning all her music to her relationship with the tight end to the Eras Tour in general, they covered a lot of ground. They also spoke at length about her new album, which Kelce said was made up of “12 bangers,” and her color choice for it.

When asked by Jason Kelce about the significance of orange on New Heights , Swift said:

I’ve just always liked it, Jason. It really feels like, I don’t know, it feels kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.

She also noted that her new album is fully produced by herself, Max Martin and Shellback – who collaborated with her on songs like “Wildest Dreams,” “Style,” “22,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and more. They have made some of Swift’s brightest and biggest pop songs, and orange is a color that certainly fits the bold and “vibrant” energy of the music they’ve already produced together.

So, that’s why The Life of a Showgirl era is orange, and I’m obsessed with the fact that Swift has been teasing us about it for way longer than we ever expected. However, she’s also a self-proclaimed “Mastermind,” and I wouldn’t expect anything less from her.

Now, to see if she’s been teasing anything else in the lead-up to this album’s release, make sure to listen to The Life of a Showgirl when it comes out on October 3, so you’re ready to go back and look for those iconic Easter eggs.