That Puppy Jamie Lee Curtis Held At The Oscars Has Been Adopted By A Hollywood Star

Jamie Lee Curtis may not have been one of the 2022 Academy Award winners, but she held something more precious than one of those golden trophies: the most adorable little puppy! During her tribute to late Golden Girls star Betty White, Curtis spoke about honoring the actress through Paw Works' mission of making sure abandoned dogs find a good home. Luckily, the message rang loud and clear to someone who was in attendance! The puppy Jamie Lee Curtis was holding during the Oscars ceremony was adopted by none other than John Travolta and his son!

The Pulp Fiction star posted an adorable picture on Instagram of him, his 11-year-old son Ben and their new two-legged friend Mac & Cheese from the Oscars ceremony that night. John Travolta thanked Jamie Lee Curtis and Paw Works for the opportunity to provide this puppy with a new home for the family. See for yourself!

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) A photo posted by on

TV legend Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021 at 99 years old . Her infectious talent and personality would hit millions of TV screens playing iconic roles like in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland. Not only was she there for her fans, but dedicated her life to helping animals. Betty White was part of many charities that fans can pay tribute to in her memory. She worked with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for more than 50 years, as well as Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Others for Animals, The Aquarium of the Pacific, and Guide Dogs For the Blind. White would undoubtedly be proud of John Travolta and his son for their generosity.

Jamie Lee Curtis also posted her own Instagram photo of herself and Mac & Cheese from the Oscars ceremony, and talked about how those who offer their home and their hearts to dogs are heroes. The Halloween star went on to thank the Academy Awards, as well as share that John Travolta, Mac & Cheese, her fashion designer Stella McCartney and Betty White all express their gratitude.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) A photo posted by on

While Betty White may not be with us anymore, she was still able to film herself for a documentary called Betty White: A Celebration before she passed. It was a Fathom Events screening on January 17th that hit over 900 theaters. The documentary featured quiet moments she spent at home, the time she spent with friends and her love of animals. For every animal that finds a home and builds a connection with its new owner, I’m sure Betty White will smile down in delight. Hopefully, this is a documentary that will eventually hit streaming services that everyone has the chance to watch.