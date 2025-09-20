I’m Thumbs Up On The One Thing It Would Take For Jude Law To Say ‘Yes’ To A Holiday Sequel

2006’s The Holiday has become highly-regarded as one of the best Christmas movies in more recent years for how well it's held up in the past two decades since it came out. The sweet romantic comedy had Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet’s characters switching homes for their newly-single winter season, and finding a bit of holiday cheer in the men they each meet (played by Jude Law and Jack Black), as well as personal growth they achieve along the way. And, in the past few years the big question on everyone’s minds has been will there be more?

Jude Law was just asked his thoughts about saying “yes” to another The Holiday movie. Here’s what he said:

Nancy Meyers would have to be involved. She was the magic that brought all that together.

Now, in August, it was announced that The Holiday is being adapted into a miniseries for those with Apple TV+ subscriptions . But rather than returning to the stories from the original, it sounds like it will be a remake. And no, Nancy Meyers is not involved. Following word getting out there, she reacted by writing on her Instagram story that it was “news to me” and found out about it via the social media app like everyone else.

The creatives behind the new version of The Holiday will be Sweetpea writer/executive producer Krissie Ducker and Rob Delaney. Suffice to say, it doesn’t sound like Jude Law will be part of this one, and said this about what he knows about it:

You know, I heard about it. I know nothing about it…Nothing, other than I don't think I'm in it. I don't know.

Nancy Meyers was the original writer, producer and director of The Holiday, and she has a specific appeal to her writing that has also made other movies like Father of the Bride, 1998’s The Parent Trap and Something’s Gotta Give memorable flair. For fans of the original, it’s perhaps a bit of a red flag that both Meyers and its star Jude Law are not involved. Here’s what Law said in the same interview with Today about how he heard about it:

I think Nancy wrote to me and said, 'Have you heard about this?' Literally.

Prior to The Holiday series being in development, Nancy Meyers said in 2022 that she didn’t think she’d do a sequel because she didn’t know how she wouldn’t “disappoint” fans of the first movie. Even so, that didn’t stop Meyers and Law in what seemed to be them teasing a sequel back in December.

Clearly, The Holiday is too beloved not to be revisited, but when it comes to the title, it sounds like the original actors would want their original helmer on board. Either way, the 2006 movie still exists and is available to us every Christmas season – especially for ogling that now iconic British cottage .