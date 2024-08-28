Will Smith: Ali And 4 Other Movie Performances That Deserved An Oscar

Will Smith has been a Hollywood player in music and movies for many decades now. The A-lister has given audiences multiple lauded roles throughout his long film career. During this time, Smith has proven himself as a versatile producer and performer, with multiple genres under his belt. He appeared in acclaimed films like Where the Day Takes You, blockbusters like Independence Day and the Bad Boys franchise, and cult classics like Hitch.

The I, Robot star showed his capability by tackling varying characters. His versatile skills culminated in his Best Actor Oscar for the biopic, King Richard. That film wasn’t the only time Smith has given an Oscar-worthy performance in his decades-long movie career, and with that in mind, here are some Will Smith movies worthy of an Academy Award.

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

A year after his film debut, Will Smith made a splash in the stage-to-screen adaptation Six Degrees of Separation. The actor took a significant step in his early career by playing cultured con-man and thief, Paul.

The rapper-turned-actor drew inspiration from real-life high society con-man David Hampton while taking his cues from the award-nominated stage play. He captured a distinct period in Hampton’s life by offering a peek into his misdeeds and schemes in New York high society. Smith transformed as he oozed charisma and personality during Paul’s interaction with the Kittredges (the family he cons). In his first significant movie role, he delivered a nuanced character study filled with emotion and intricacies.

The drama focused on Paul’s various interactions, but his scenes with the late Donald Sutherland and one-sided crush Stockard Channing stole the show. Smith had incredible moments with co-stars like Oz Perkins and Ian McKellen. Critics and moviegoers took notice of his performance as the Men in Black star received high praise. Unfortunately, the nominations and acclaim didn’t lead to Smith earning a well-deserved Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination.

Ali (2001)

Will Smith was finally an awards-season darling with the 2001 biopic, Ali, where Smith brought the life of iconic boxing champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) to the big screen.

The multi-Grammy winner drew influence and inspiration from Ali as he worked with the sports legend for a year. Of course, some liberties were taken while showing his transition from Cassius Clay to Ali, but he still showcased incredible athleticism . Smith portrayed the boxing legend’s turbulent celebrity life from his early days to the infamous Rumble in the Jungle. Doing so allowed the Hollywood A-lister to add layers and insight as audiences saw the larger-than-life figure’s vices and troubling relationships on display.

The sports biopic focused on Ali’s personal and professional life, including his relationships. Smith came alive because of his chemistry with screen partners like Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nona Gaye, Michael Michele, and Mario Van Peebles. Taking on the boxing icon’s story translated to ubiquitous acclaim from critics and audiences with Best Actor nominations from NAACP Image, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and Oscars. Unfortunately, the awards season didn’t translate into a much-touted Best Actor Oscar win, as he lost to Denzel Washington for Training Day. Smith’s first loss is still considered one of the Academy’s biggest slights.

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

Smith circled back for another award-season run with the real-life inspired The Pursuit of Happyness, where he took on the life of popular motivational speaker and powerbroker Chris Gardener.

The Hancock actor used his acting skills to capture a turbulent time in Gardener’s life. Starring alongside his son, Jaden , allowed Smith to explore the power of the father-son dynamic. Tackling a true story allowed the actor to deliver a nuanced performance as he explored Gardener’s life struggles (i.e., money troubles, single fatherhood, and career shift).

The feel-good movie beautifully captured the power of the Black father/son dynamic, thanks to the real-life father-son duo of Will and Jaden Smith. However, their dynamic wasn’t the only one explored, as the elder Smith had tremendous chemistry with co-stars Thandiwe Newton and Brian Howe. Illustrating the businessman’s unhoused period brought the box office superstar unanimous critical and audience praise, translated to Best Actor nominations from SAG, NAACP Image, Golden Globes, and Oscars. Like his Ali awards run, the awards season didn’t pan out into a well-deserved Best Actor Oscar win, with him losing to Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland.

Emancipation (2022)

Will Smith took on his harshest and most deeply dehumanizing role to date in the Apple TV+ period drama, Emancipation, and turned the real-life emancipated slave, Peter, into a figure for the big screen.

The talented star honed all his skills to bring Peter to life while helping to flesh out the story of the man made famous by the widely-circulated photo "Whipped Peter." Smith captured his life before and after the Emancipation Proclamation from every angle. Illustrating the former soldier’s life allowed him to dive deeper into the cruelty of slavery and war while he pursued family and freedom. Tackling these layers brought a new level to Smith’s acting.

Despite the film being a vehicle for Smith, he shined best with his onscreen wife, Charmaine Bingwa, and main antagonist, portrayed by Ben Foster, and proved himself to be a valuable screen partner for both actors. Bringing the historic picture to life worked well for the I Am Legend star as he garnered early Oscar buzz for the hard-hitting role. He scored an NAACP Image Award nomination. However, the buzz didn’t translate into a Best Actor Academy Award nomination.

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The music icon played an everyman for the first time in the thriller Enemy of the State. Smith became a lawyer on the run, Robert Dean, who joined forces with surveillance expert Edward "Brill" Lyle (played by Oscar winner Gene Hackman).

This superstar flexed his action star pedigree while playing against type with a mix of seriousness and fun. Viewers watch Dean's life spiral into an escalating world of political intrigue, where he became a fish out of water as his professional and home life intertwined. This scenario allowed Smith to shift Dean’s approach to getting out of trouble depending on the situation.

This film marked the first time the box office star faced an acting titan like Hackman. The two had outstanding chemistry despite the film being their first pairing. His onscreen chemistry filtered over to his other co-stars, like Regina King and Jon Voight. The thriller received positive reviews, with Smith receiving critical recognition. He scored an NAACP Image Award nomination. Unfortunately, the acclaim didn’t turn into a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

