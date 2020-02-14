The 12 Best Romantic Movies Available To Stream Now

This is one of Stewart’s earlier acting roles and she gives a great performance as Martine. She really captures the teen-ness of being a teen. Eddie Redmayne gives the strongest performance of the cast with his very awkward Gordy portrayal. Despite their stark differences, Gordy and Martine are a good fit and you root for them. The same goes for Brett and May. You’re not sure if she’ll embrace him when they’re finally reunited, but you want them to have a second chance. The Yellow Handkerchief is available to stream on Hulu. Stream it HERE.