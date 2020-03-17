MCU: Where To Stream Or Rent All The Marvel Movies Online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Given the state of the world recently, especially with ongoing fears of the Coronavirus, it's understandable if you are bunkered down right now, looking for a way to escape the worries of our current world. There's a good chance that, for many movie-lovers, they'll want to take this time to go to another universe altogether: specifically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Thankfully, if you keep up with your streaming services, there are lots of readily-available ways you can watch/re-watch your favorite Marvel movies. There are also a few ways you can rent them, too, if you're not as inclined to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. In either case, we are here to help.

We've listed all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in order of release, including where you can stream or rent them.