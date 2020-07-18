18 Great Movies To Stream On Peacock

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee's defining masterpiece is as important today as it was 30 years ago. If you haven't already, be sure to check it out. If you've seen it before, watch it again. It's a film that demands to be seen, and it certainly deserves your attention. It also stars Ruby Dee, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis, Danny Aiello, Bill Nunn, Rosie Perez, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Stream It On Peacock here.