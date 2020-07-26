Black Adam, Ms Marvel, And Other Highly Anticipated POC Superheroes

Monica Rambeau

Yes, Monica Rambeau did indeed make her live action debut, as played by 11-year-old Akira Akbar, in Captain Marvel, but what we did not see was her debut as one of her many superhero aliases, among them one she has shared with her "Aunt Carol." Based on reports that she will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, played by Dear White People's Teyonah Parris, we have no confirmation, but would like to believe that we may see her reemerge as, maybe, Photon, Pulsar, Daystar, or, perhaps her current identity, Spectrum.