6 DC Characters Tom Holland Would Be Perfect To Play

Superboy

There have been three characters from DC comics best known for fighting under the alias of Superboy, including the direct son of Superman, a post-Doomsday clone of Superman, or a younger version of Superman himself defending Smallville in his teens. Excluding that last one, which would screw up the DCEU continuity, I would say either of the other two iterations would be a good match for Tom Holland and each for different reasons.

Playing Jonathan Samuel Kent, firstborn of Lois and Clark, would allow the actor to channel the eagerness Spider-Man into his performance, while the darker origin of clone Kon-El (or Conner in social situations) would give Holland the chance to expand to his horizons a bit as a more reluctant hero.