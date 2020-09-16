Upcoming Dave Bautista Movies And TV Shows

See - Season 2 - TBD

The Apple TV+ original series See may not be the best received new show to come out in the past couple of years, but that doesn't mean it's the worst series to be released during that timeframe either. With a cast that includes former Game of Thrones star and the man behind the latest version of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, the incomparable Alfre Woodard, and several other heavy hitters, the science fiction drama series about a blind human race is fairly unique concept with a lot of potential moving forward. One way of helping the show gain some traction is the casting of Dave Bautista in Season 2 of See. The news was first announced by Deadline in January 2020, who reported that this will be the first major TV acting gig for the former WWE superstar.