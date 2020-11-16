9 2020 Shudder Movies You Really Need To Be Watching

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, the discovery of Murder Hornets, and apparent evidence of real UFOs, I think we can all agree that life has felt a lot like a horror movie lately and the title is 2020. Fortunately, many have found ways of distracting themselves from the madness through entertainment and, if you are like me, horror movies like Host have, ironically, been your choice of escape. In fact, the film is just one of several new horror movies exclusively released on Shudder that have kept me and others entertained all year long.

The streaming platform has been a reliable go-to source of all things mysterious, macabre, and even morbidly cheesy for years, harboring undisputed classics and lovable hidden gems alike. Much of Shudder’s own fresh, exclusive content has also proven to be just as good as anything considered a staple of the genre and its original movies released in 2020 alone are certainly no exception.