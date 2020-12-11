Godmothered is the latest Disney+ original movie. It stars Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, and the film finally gives Godmothers their time to shine. Godmothered follows Eleanor (Bell), a Fairy Godmother in training who seeks out a young girl who wrote to the Motherland years ago. Eleanor is surprised to find that MacKenzie (Fisher) is now an adult and a single mother. She also doesn’t believe in fairytales and happy endings anymore. Godmothered is a sugary sweet film that’s perfect for this time of year. The Godmothered cast makes this film even better.

The Godmothered cast is full of recognizable names, some TV and film legends, and a few newcomers with seemingly bright futures. Most of the cast of this film, you’ve probably seen in other movies and TV shows, but you might be struggling to remember where you exactly saw them. Here’s where you’ve seen the Godmothered cast before.