Upcoming Henry Cavill Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Witcher Star

Whether you know him best as the Duke of Suffolk, August Walker, Sherlock Holmes, Geralt of Rivia, or the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill has been etching his way into pop culture's consciousness for nearly two decades now. And his star power isn't dwindling. The actor will soon reprise his roles as Superman and the White Wolf in Zack Snyder's Justice League and Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, respectively, while he's also rumored to star in a couple more upcoming blockbusters, including a potential Enola Holmes 2. And that's without mentioning Cavill's forthcoming video game work!
If you love Henry Cavill and you're eager to know more about what the British A-lister has in store, we're here to help! Here's what The Witcher star has coming up next.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League - TBA 2021 (Post-Production)
After a loud and persistent rallying call of online support, Zack Synder's Justice League, often known as "The Synder Cut," is coming to HBO Max. The much-discussed director's cut/borderline remake of the ill-fated DC team-up movie was the result of outspoken fans vocally upset by Joss Whedon's marred version of the 2017 blockbuster after a late production/post-production takeover. The final product barely resembles what Synder envisioned for the high-profile project, notably after he left the project following a family tragedy. Following months and years of pleads from online communities, WB finally agreed to let Synder finish his movie as he intended it. Whether it was worth the while will be determined sometime this year.
When Justice League is expected to hit the streaming service is still left unclear, but Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast recently participated in reshoots for this revised version of Justice League... which is now set to air as a mini-series. As always, you can find out the latest about this expanded, expansive redo right here at CinemaBlend.
The Witcher Season 2 - TBA 2021 (Filming With Heavy Delays)
Based on the fantasy book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix's The Witcher was obviously meant to be an epic sprawl of a story, and there was little doubt that the show is expected to extend into a few seasons, at least. Sure enough, even before the first season debuted, this streaming series was already getting to work on the second season. But the process of putting this latest season together has proven to be extremely cumbersome.
Initially, production on Season 2 started in London in early 2020, with plans to release it in 2021. But in March, the production was shut down, like many others, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, filming resumed in August, but then the crew had to work around the UK's safety lockdowns by relocating the production. Production was then shut down again when select crew members tested positive for COVID-19. If that weren't tough enough, The Witcher's production was shut down again in December when Henry Cavill sustained a leg injury.
Suffice to say, The Witcher has had a hell of a time getting Season 2 ready for its debut. And it's hard to know if the series will be ready this year given all the delays it has procured. But Henry Cavill and the rest of the team behind The Witcher are certainly working hard to get it available to stream as quickly (and hopefully safely) as possible.
Upcoming Superman Project - TBA (Rumored)
Turns out, Zack Snyder's Justice League might not be the last time we see Henry Cavill sporting the red and blue super-suit. While it has been reported that Man of Steel 2 isn't likely to come together, it was revealed in May 2020 that Cavill is signed on to reprise the role of Superman in an upcoming project.
Granted, this could've been the paperwork for The Synder Cut being spilled out into the media, but it seems like it's meant to be for another, possibly undetermined project altogether. Whether that's a starring role or simply a cameo in another DCEU production won't be clear for at least a few more months now. But for Superman fans, it's comforting to know that Henry Cavill isn't planning to hang up the Superman tights yet.
Enola Holmes 2? - TBA (Rumored)
Admittedly, nothing has been officially announced regarding a potential Enola Holmes 2. The Netflix movie just came out only a few months earlier, and the streaming service hasn't made any plans to move forward with a second installment — at least, not publicly. But it's certainly a topic that's been discussed, at least informally.
When director Harry Bradbeer was asked about the possibility of a second film during promotional rounds for the first, he noted that it has been talked about, but he "couldn't really" say more than that. But Bradbeer did note that "we would love it if it would happen," which is the typical response for this sort of question during the press circuits. Considering that Netflix is in the business of returned business and, therefore, returning profit, it wouldn't be unsurprising of them to go back and make a sequel to their well-received Nancy Springer adaptation.
If a sequel were to be made, one would imagine that Henry Cavill would reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes. The actor played a beefed-up supporting role in Enola Holmes, but there's certainly room for him to play a part in additional installments. Perhaps even a bigger role than he played before. But that's not in the cards just yet. Netflix dealt with a pretty intense legal battle with the Conan Doyle Estate regarding the use of Sherlock Holmes in this movie, though the court case was eventually settled and dismissed.
Therefore, that presumably allows the creative team to incorporate Henry Cavill's muscle-bound portrayal of the world-famous sleuth in this proposed sequel(s). But at the moment, there's no definitive word on Enola Holmes 2.
Squadron 42 - TBA (Post-Production)
In addition to his various film and television roles, Henry Cavill is also lending his star presence to the upcoming video game, Squadron 42, which also features the acting talents of Mark Hamill, Mark Strong, Andy Serkis, Gillian Anderson, Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, John Rhys-Davies, and many more. The story follows a rookie UEE Navy combat pilot and it's set in the Star Citizen universe. Cavill will voice Squadron 42 commanding member, Ryan Enright.
While there's clearly a lot of interest and enthusiasm for this game, it has taken its sweet time getting ready for public consumption. As of this late December, the video game missed its beta window and it's without an official release date. The creators insist that they'll release it when it's done, not rushing it out just to meet a release date (perhaps as a jab against Cyberpunk 77's woeful release). Therefore, we might still have to wait a good while longer before Squadron 42 is actually available and playable to the masses.
Which upcoming Henry Cavill project are you most looking forward to?