Upcoming Henry Cavill Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Witcher Star

Whether you know him best as the Duke of Suffolk, August Walker, Sherlock Holmes, Geralt of Rivia, or the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill has been etching his way into pop culture's consciousness for nearly two decades now. And his star power isn't dwindling. The actor will soon reprise his roles as Superman and the White Wolf in Zack Snyder's Justice League and Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, respectively, while he's also rumored to star in a couple more upcoming blockbusters, including a potential Enola Holmes 2. And that's without mentioning Cavill's forthcoming video game work!

If you love Henry Cavill and you're eager to know more about what the British A-lister has in store, we're here to help! Here's what The Witcher star has coming up next.