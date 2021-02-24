In Support Of Coming 2 America, Wil Power Owner Talks The Importance Of Black Barbershops

Going to the barbershop is something many people can probably relate to, as just about everyone has had to get their do trimmed or freshened up at one point or another. However, the barbershop experience takes on a different meaning in the Black community. For African Americans, going to a barbershop or salon isn’t just an errand. It’s a communal experience that allows patrons to connect with members of their community, among other things. No one knows this better than Wil Shelton, the head of Wil Power Integrated Marketing. And in the midst of organizing his company’s Coming 2 America campaign, he took some time to discuss the importance of barbershops.