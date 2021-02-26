How To Watch Tom Holland's Cherry Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

By now, the world is used to seeing Tom Holland’s portrayal of the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters), but we are all about to see the crazy-busy actor take on a completely different role as a drug addict bank robber in the Russo brothers’ crime thriller Cherry. But if you are in the camp that can’t get to theaters starting Friday, February 26, fear not, as you will soon be able to watch Cherry streaming.

Below is a breakdown of when and where you can find Cherry streaming as well as other information about the film adaptation of Nico Walker’s 2008 semi-autobiographical novel following a young man as he goes from college drop-out to Army medic whose PTSD leads to drug addition and a string of bank robberies.