Captain Marvel 2: Release Date, Cast And 6 Quick Things We Know About The MCU Movie

Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for the MCU through to the season finale of WandaVision on Disney+.

And just like that Marvel’s Phase Four is underway. For the past couple months, fans have been glued to Disney+’s first MCU series, WandaVision. Along with offering a layered story for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, the series offered a wink and nod to what’s to come for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2. The sequel is going higher, further, faster on our radar after the events of the season, especially in regards to Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. It’s a great time to check in and talk about what we know about the second solo outing of the Marvel hero.

As far as Marvel projects go, Captain Marvel is some time away. The movie has not started filming yet and a solid round of movie and television projects are going to be released well before the sequel heads to theaters. Even so, we’ve learned quite a bit about what to expect about the sequel. Here’s a few quick things to know about Captain Marvel 2: