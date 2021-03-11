Captain Marvel 2: Release Date, Cast And 6 Quick Things We Know About The MCU Movie

Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for the MCU through to the season finale of WandaVision on Disney+.
And just like that Marvel’s Phase Four is underway. For the past couple months, fans have been glued to Disney+’s first MCU series, WandaVision. Along with offering a layered story for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, the series offered a wink and nod to what’s to come for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2. The sequel is going higher, further, faster on our radar after the events of the season, especially in regards to Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. It’s a great time to check in and talk about what we know about the second solo outing of the Marvel hero.
As far as Marvel projects go, Captain Marvel is some time away. The movie has not started filming yet and a solid round of movie and television projects are going to be released well before the sequel heads to theaters. Even so, we’ve learned quite a bit about what to expect about the sequel. Here’s a few quick things to know about Captain Marvel 2:
The Captain Marvel 2 Cast Includes Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and More
Captain Marvel will of course see the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in a story that is expected to follow the current timeline of the MCU, as opposed to staying in the ‘90s, where the original told her origins. Joining the cast so far are three other women: Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Iman Vellani.
Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau after her character was recently introduced in WandaVision. The actress portrays a grownup version of the young daughter of Carol’s fighter best friend, Maria. Parris has previously been in Dear White People, Chi-Raq and If Beale Street Could Talk. Vellani is a brand new actress who was chosen to play Ms. Marvel for the studio. Ashton, who was recently in Velvet Buzzsaw and Greta, is the most recent addition and plays an unknown major character in Captain Marvel 2.
Captain Marvel 2 Release Date Is Set For November 2022, Nia DaCosta Will Direct
The release date set for Captain Marvel 2 is November 11, 2022. Assuming the current lineup for Marvel premieres remains the same, it makes Captain Marvel 2 the final Marvel movie to arrive in 2022, following the releases of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder and Black Panther II.
The first Captain Marvel movie was directed/written by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the filmmaking team behind It’s Kind of A Funny Story and Half Nelson. For the sequel, Marvel is switching up its talent by handing over the keys to impressive young filmmaker, Nia DaCosta. She will be the first Black woman to helm a Marvel film. DaCosta’s directorial debut was 2018’s Little Woods and she also helmed/co-wrote the upcoming version of Candyman with Jordan Peele.
Captain Marvel 2 will be written by Megan McDonnell, who has credits in all nine episodes of WandaVision. It’s very exciting to see the sequel employing a majority of female talent.
Captain Marvel 2 Will Continue An Origin Story WandaVision Started
Naturally, Captain Marvel 2 was teased at the end of WandaVision when Teyonah Parris’ character was approached by a S.W.O.R.D. agent turned Skrull, who informed her that one of her mother’s friends would like to see her in space. There’s a few options here about who the Skrull was referring to, whether it be Nick Fury, Talos or Captain Marvel herself. Either way, Monica Rambeau is getting an expanded role in the upcoming movie.
As WandaVision told it, Rambeau now has powers of her own, created by the Scarlet Witch’s TV reality, but we didn’t get to experience the full extent of it or find out what alias she’ll be using as a hero. We also don’t know much about Monica’s past before the Snap, especially in terms of what she thinks of her old pal, Carol Danvers. That leaves a lot to be explored in Captain Marvel 2 that Parris herself has teased.
Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Series Will Also Set Up Captain Marvel 2
Captain Marvel 2 will additionally be referenced on Disney+ later this year with the Ms. Marvel series. The studio has not yet released an official date, but the TV show has been filmed and is expected to come toward the end of 2021. The TV show will star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a teen superhero from New Jersey and the first Pakistani Muslim hero in the universe.
In the comic books, Kamala Khan idolizes Captain Marvel before she gets her own fantastic powers that include the ability to extend her limbs, alter her appearance and shapeshift. We don’t know yet how Ms. Marvel’s story will collide with Captain Marvel 2, but the series will certainly set that up.
Skrulls And Nick Fury Are Still Very Much In Play In The MCU
While we don’t know for sure if Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull Talos will be in Captain Marvel 2 just yet, we do know that the characters still have a major role to play within the MCU. As just mentioned, a Skrull specifically called to Monica to set up Captain Marvel 2 and then there’s a couple other factors. For one, Fury’s placement on a Skrull base in space was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Second, Jackson and Mendelsohn will reprise their roles for a Disney+ show called Secret Invasion.
All of these clues seem to be connected to Captain Marvel 2. We’ll have to watch the production more closely before knowing for sure how it all fits together.
Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau Will Not Be Alive In Captain Marvel 2
One sad revelation in WandaVision that will certainly continue to be addressed in Captain Marvel 2 is the death of Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau. As we learned in the Disney+ series, Monica’s mother and Carol’s BFF died of cancer in between the Snap and Blip. Monica was snapped away, which meant she missed her mother’s death and Carol was busy with the other Avengers and Skrulls attempting to help the galaxy from the fallout.
Following this death, we now know Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau will be dead in Captain Marvel 2’s present day storyline, but the actress (soon-to-be in 007 film No Time To Die) could perhaps be involved in the movie for flashbacks.
Zawe Ashton Will Play Captain Marvel 2’s Main Villain
Lastly, we know that Zawe Ashton will be portraying the main villain character in Captain Marvel 2. At this point we are not aware what villain Ashton will play, but fans have a few theories about who it could be. And as Marvel movies go, there may be multiple villains within the project.
Once we have a plot synopsis and production further develops, we’ll update you on what else is going on with Captain Marvel 2 here on CinemaBlend.