Coming 2 America: What To Watch On Streaming If You Liked The Eddie Murphy Movie, Including Trading Places

Within days of its exclusive premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Coming 2 America became the most popular movie on the streaming platform that weekend. It is likely that many of the viewers who checked out the comedy sequel also made time to catch up on the original 1988 film, Coming to America, as well as a few other Eddie Murphy classics.

The Academy Award-nominated comedian, actor, and celebrated Saturday Night Live veteran actually first brought his talent for playing multiple characters to the big screen in the original royal rom-com, which he does once again in the follow-up. Of course, part of the fun of Coming 2 America is also seeing the return of supporting players like Arsenio Hall as Semmi, Shari Headley as Akeem’s bride Lisa, and, of course, the legendary James Earl Jones as Zamunda’s king, Jaffe Joffer. Yet, we should not forget the newcomers to the franchise (whom most of us were already well acquainted with) such as Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones.