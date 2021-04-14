Upcoming Daveed Diggs Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star

Who do you call when you’re in need? Lafayette! Or is it Thomas Jefferson?

Ah, I don’t know, but what I do know is that Daveed Diggs is the man responsible for those two iconic roles from the mega-hit Broadway show, Hamilton. If you for some reason haven’t heard of Hamilton in the last couple of years, it’s a musical journey that tells the story of the founding fathers of America, more specifically about Alexander Hamilton, and Daveed Digs became a big star from the success of this musical. The play, which was released as a film on Disney+ back in July of 2020, showed just how talented these performers are, especially Daveed Diggs.

But what movies and TV shows does Daveed Diggs have coming up in the next couple of years? How busy is this Tony-award-winning actor? We take a look at the upcoming Daveed Diggs movies and shows that are making appearances on our TV and movie screens, starting out with some awesome animation.