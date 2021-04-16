Mortal Kombat Streaming: How To Watch The New Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since the launch of the controversial fighting game in the early ‘90s there have been multiple Mortal Kombat movie and TV adaptations, with the vast majority of those failing to capture the brutality (and fatalities) that drew gamers to arcades and terrified parents nearly 30 years ago. Well, that will all change with Simon McQuoid’s highly anticipated version of the classic Midway arcade franchise. But with not much time before the film’s April 23 release, you’re probably wondering where you can watch Mortal Kombat streaming.

Well, lucky for you and everyone else who’s been looking forward to Mortal Kombat ever since Sub-Zero literally froze Jax’s arms off in that first bone-shattering trailer because watching the movie is a hell of a lot easier than keying in a fatality command. And surprisingly enough, watching Mortal Kombat won’t cost you as much as an afternoon of feeding quarters into one of those old arcade cabinets.