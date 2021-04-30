The 11 Best Tom Hiddleston Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

It is a little disappointing that Tom Hiddleston is not starring in any upcoming 2021 movies, but knowing that he will be reprising his role as Loki on the God of Mischief’s highly anticipated self-titled TV spin-off and on Disney+ animated Marvel anthology series What If…? this year is a pretty good consolation. It is also reassuring to know that some of the best Tom Hiddleston movies are available on streaming, for digital rental, or to purchase as a physical copy as we wait for those shows to premiere and more films to premiere. The following are 11 great titles starring the talented, award-winning Brit, starting with one of his first major roles ever.
The Gathering Storm (2002)
Backbench Parliament member Winston Churchill (Albert Finney) seems to be the only one concerned about Adolf Hitler in pre-World War II-era London.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: A 21-year-old Tom Hiddleston plays Randolph Churchill, the only son of Winston Churchill, in The Gathering Storm - an HBO original movie that earned two Golden Globes, including one for the late Albert Finney as the famed British prime minister.
Stream The Gathering Storm on HBO Max. *
Rent The Gathering Storm on Amazon. *
Buy The Gathering Storm on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Midnight In Paris (2011)
An American author (Owen Wilson) is magically visited by prominent artistic personalities of the 1920s in the wee hours of the night during a European getaway with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams).
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Tom Hiddleston plays The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald in another historical figure portrayal (but with a fantasy twist) in Midnight in Paris - a charming, inventive, Oscar-winning comedy which also united him with fellow Loki cast member Owen Wilson for this first time.
Rent Midnight in Paris on Amazon. *
Buy Midnight in Paris on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.*
I Saw The Light (2015)
The meteoric rise of country music legend Hank Williams (Tom Hiddleston) and his marriage with fellow musician Audrey Williams (WandaVision cast lead Elizabeth Olsen) to being burdened by his declining health, as a result of his debilitating alcoholism.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Tom Hiddleston once again plays an influential artist opposite a fellow Marvel star in I Saw the Light, which is more of a straightforward biopic by comparison to Midnight in Paris, but still shines brightly thanks to the actor's stellar performance as Hank Williams.
Stream I Saw The Light on Tubi. *
Rent I Saw The Light on Amazon. *
Buy I Saw The Light on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
War Horse (2011)
After his beloved horse is sold into the calvary, a young man (Jeremy Irvine) enlists into the British military in order to find him during the first World War.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: In yet another period piece in which he shares the screen with a fellow Marvel movie actor (this time Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch), Tom Hiddleston plays a World War I-era military captain in War Horse - director Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel which was also made into a stage play and one of best movies on Netflix at the moment.
Stream War Horse on Netflix. *
Rent War Horse on Amazon. *
Buy War Horse on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Crimson Peak (2015)
A young writer (Mia Wasikowska) hoping to outrun the ghost of her tragic past falls for a wealthy socialite (Tom Hiddleston), marries him, and moves in with him and his sister (Jessica Chastain) in their large gothic estate, where, as it turns out, even worse ghosts exist.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Once again, we have another period piece starring Tom Hiddleston and a Marvel movie actor (X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Jessica Chastain), and this time as siblings, too, with Crimson Peak - a visually stunning ode Victorian horror from writer and director Guillermo del Toro.
Stream Crimson Peak on Netflix. *
Rent Crimson Peak on Amazon. *
Buy Crimson Peak on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
A moody Detroit rock star (Tom Hiddleston) enjoys a reunion with his love (Tilda Swinton) whom he has been in an on-and-off romance with for centuries, seeing as they are both immortal creatures of the night.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: While not a period piece, Only Lovers Left Alive qualifies as yet another romantic drama that borrows from traditional horror elements (namely that of vampire fiction) starring Tom Hiddleston and another Marvel movie star (Doctor Strange's Ancient One Tilda Swinton), but told through the extremely non-traditional eye of writer and director Jim Jarmusch.
Rent Only Lovers Left Alive on Amazon. *
Buy Only Lovers Left Alive on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.*
High-Rise (2015)
A young doctor (Tom Hiddleston) moves into a luxurious skyscraper where he experiences a class struggle of chaotic and surreal proportions in 1975 London.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: There are no other Marvel movie stars among the top-notch cast of British actors led by Tom Hiddleston in High-Rise, but director Ben Wheatley's adaptation of J.G. Ballard's satirical sci-fi novel gets just as weird, if not weirder than, any superhero movie you could think of, making it one of the strangest, but also best, movies on Amazon Prime at the moment.
Stream High-Rise on Hulu, on Amazon Prime, on Tubi, on Crackle, on Plex, or on Vudu. *
Rent High-Rise on Amazon. *
Buy High-Rise on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
The Night Manager (2016)
A former British soldier (Tom Hiddleston) in charge of the late shift at a Cairo hotel is enlisted by the MI-6 to infiltrate the inner circle of a wanted illegal arms dealer (Hugh Laurie).
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston TV Shows: Based on the book by master spy novelist John Le Carré, the acclaimed AMC original miniseries The Night Manager (which also stars Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress Elizabeth Debicki) earned Tom Hiddleston his first Golden Globe win.
Stream The Night Manager on Amazon Prime. *
Rent The Night Manager on Amazon. *
Buy The Night Manager on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
A former British special forces tracker, an ambitious photographer, government scientists, and an army troop fresh off the Vietnam War encounter a building-sized gorilla on a remote island once thought to be nothing but a legend in 1973.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: We get a triple threat of Marvel movie stars (Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson) in Kong: Skull Island - director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shamelessly thrilling B-movie epic which is required viewing before you see Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max or on the big screen.
Stream Kong: Skull Island on HBO Max. *
Rent Kong: Skull Island on Amazon. *
Buy Kong: Skull Island on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Early Man (2018)
After a tyrannical Bronze Age revolutionary (Tom Hiddleston) intrudes on his home, a young, intrepid caveman named Dug (Eddie Redmayne) tries to fight for his peaceful, prehistoric style village's freedom.
Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Tom Hiddleston does what he always has done best as the voice of Lord Nooth, the ruthless main antagonist of Early Man - a fun, inventive rewrite of history ancient history from the Academy Award-winning director Nick Park, who is better known as the creator of the Wallace and Gromit series and movies as well.
Stream Early Man on HBO Max. *
Rent Early Man on Amazon. *
Buy Early Man on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Movies (2012-2019)
Tired of living in the shadow of his heroic brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and having abruptly discovered his hidden Frost Giant ancestry, a shapeshifting Asgardian (Tom Hiddleston) accepts his destiny as a purveyor of chaos and destruction.
Why they are some of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Loki immediately became the modern gold standard for cinematic supervillains in the early years of the MCU thanks to Tom Hiddleston's killer performance as the God of Mischief.
Stream Thor on Disney+. *
Rent Thor on Amazon.*
Buy Thor on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon*. *
Stream The Avengers on Disney+.
Stream The Avengers on Amazon Prime. *
Rent The Avengers on Amazon.*
Buy The Avengers on on DVD/Blu-ray Amazon*. *
Stream Thor: The Dark World on Disney+. *
Rent Thor: The Dark World on Amazon. *
Buy Thor: The Dark World on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon*. *
Stream Thor: Ragnarok on Disney+. *
Rent Thor: Ragnarok on Amazon.*
Buy Thor: Ragnarok on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon*. *
Stream Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+. *
Rent Avengers: Infinity War on Amazon. *
Buy Avengers: Infinity War on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
Stream Avengers: Endgame on Disney+. *
Rent Avengers: Endgame on Amazon. *
Buy Avengers: Endgame on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.
I highly recommend binging all of the Marvel movies above to make sure you are completely caught up with Loki's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Friday, June 11, 2021. That is the day on which Marvel's Loki TV show, which will take place after the strange, game-changing events of Avengers: Endgame, debuts on Disney+.
If you have not heard already, this spin-off series is looking to be pretty trippy and we would not want you to put yourself in a situation that makes you even more confused. However, in case superhero movies are not your cup of Earl Grey tea, is there another Tom Hiddleston movie or TV show from our list above that you prefer to watch on streaming instead?