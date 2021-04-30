The 11 Best Tom Hiddleston Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Midnight In Paris (2011)

An American author (Owen Wilson) is magically visited by prominent artistic personalities of the 1920s in the wee hours of the night during a European getaway with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams).

Why it’s one of the best Tom Hiddleston movies: Tom Hiddleston plays The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald in another historical figure portrayal (but with a fantasy twist) in Midnight in Paris - a charming, inventive, Oscar-winning comedy which also united him with fellow Loki cast member Owen Wilson for this first time.

