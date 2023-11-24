There's An Animatronic Baby Yoda On Sale For Black Friday And This Is The Way…To Buy It

Black Friday is here once again, and while it's a shopping day primarily known for brick-and-mortar stores, it doesn't mean everyone browsing the web is out of luck. Those chilling at home can and should get in on the fun, especially fans of The Mandalorian. It turns out that awesome Baby Yoda animatronic is on sale over at Amazon, and it is the perfect gift for anyone pumped about Grogu's return, as well as all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV series.

Right now on Amazon, Hasbro has the 7.2-inch-tall The Child Animatronic figure at a whopping 44% off, and you can click the link to buy it right now! That knocks the price down for Grogu to $37.49, which is well worth the price given all it does.

While we continue to hope for things we wish to see in The Mandalorian Season 4, anyone can live out their fantasy as Din Djarin with this incredible animatronic figure. This toy can move its head, make noises, and even "use the Force" when the mood suits. Check out an old ad of the toy from back in 2020 and see just how cool this thing is:

And while the commercial for The Child toy may be a few years old, it's worth noting that Grogu himself hasn't exactly changed much since then, which is the norm for beings hundreds of years old, I guess. Beyond The Child's real name coming to light, he looks more or less the same at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 as he did in previous seasons. Granted, his powers of The Force are much stronger than in Season 2, though it's hard to reflect that in a toy.

Star Wars fans haven't been able to watch Grogu in new adventures with their Disney+ subscription as of late, but we'll likely see the little green guy again before too long. He is, of course, expected to return in The Mandalorian, and Dave Filoni is working on a movie that will tie into the events of the shows. All this to say I don't expect the world to stop talking about Baby Yoda's greatest moments anytime soon, so this toy will have a timeless feel for quite a while.

There's always something about Star Wars that has a Christmas vibe, even though the holiday doesn't exist within the franchise's canon. The fictional holiday Life Day gives off Christmas vibes, and children have been thrilled to receive Star Wars gifts during the holiday season for decades. So much so that brands like Columbia have designed X-Wing jackets for adults, perhaps to give the older crowd of fans something to look forward to during the winter months.

Place an order on the animatronic Baby Yoda today, and then throw on The Mandalorian on Disney+. A day of streaming while eating Thanksgiving leftovers is never a day wasted, in my humble opinion, especially when being able to get a little Christmas shopping done on the side. Of course, continue to check with CinemaBlend for more Black Friday deals for Movie and TV fans.