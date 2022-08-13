After He And Khloé Kardashian Welcome Second Baby, Tristan Thompson Pens Post About Getting ‘Wiser’

As was documented on the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) at the same time as the rest of the world last year. It came to light that the NBA player had actually fathered a child with another woman whilst they were officially dating. What we didn’t find out until this past July, though, was that Kardashian and Thompson had been planning for a second child via surrogacy prior to the paternity scandal. They officially welcomed their own said-Baby Number 2, a son, on August 5th, and Thompson has since penned a post about getting “wiser.”

The 31-year-old athlete has largely been M.I.A. from his social media since the news broke about the surrogacy. But on August 12th, Tristan Thompson returned to Instagram with a selfie and some motivational words. The caption is kinda cryptic, as it isn’t clear how he “switched lanes” and “got wiser,” although, the assumption is that maybe becoming a father of what is now four kids total has changed him somewhat. See the post here:

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Yet, truth be told, the athlete's feed is full of these inspirational sayings or, as I like to call them, gym quotes. So, perhaps, since the future Chicago Bulls power forward didn’t make any direct mention of his personal life, he’s just getting into a certain mental headspace, now that the 2022-23 NBA season is only two months away. (Fellow players Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas gave the post some enthusiastic love, as a matter of fact.)

Nevertheless, the Internet as a whole isn’t letting him off so easily – or should we say, the Kardashian fanbase? The comments section of the post was eventually flooded with replies roasting the irony of the caption. Namely, users noted that he had not so much switched lanes as “switched women,” “switched baby mamas” and “switched beds.”

All in all, though, it seems both Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have transitioned into their own individual lanes after calling their relationship quits for good this last time. After saying on The Kardashians that she felt “humiliated” by her ex’s cheating habits, the reality star dipped her toe in the dating pool again a few months later when she reportedly started seeing a private equity investor that her sis, Kimberly, had supposedly introduced her to. Allegedly, Khloé and the mysterious beau have since broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Thompson from still being spotted out and about with another woman himself of late.

While heir romantic lives are their own, there’s still the matter of how custody works for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson now that the former couple share two kids together. Despite the messiness of their split, to include how Kardashian reportedly heckled Thompson at The Kardashians premiere, they have seemingly been in agreement that the newborn baby will be with his mom full-time, as expected. The TV personality has already had their four-year-old daughter, True, full-time as well.

At least there’s no real issues there. As we’ve learned in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s prolonged divorce/custody battle, things can get complicated when exes aren’t on the same page about co-parenting. And Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had some custody trouble as well. Alas, Khloé is seemingly able to live the best of both worlds nowadays – a new baby, but also jetting off on family-packed Kardashian birthday beach vacations at her leisure..

You go, KoKo. Fans can find out what more the star plans to reveal about her and Tristan Thompson’s situation in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which premieres on September 22 for Hulu subscribers.