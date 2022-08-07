Amidst Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian's Reported Split And Baby News, Khloé Quietly Parted Ways With Her Own Beau

Love frequently can be found in the air surrounding the Kardashian family, and those relationships often fuel subplots on the reality shows that follow the famous family around. But the recent happenings on the relationship front for the Kardashians involve break ups, including the severing of ties between Kim Kardashian and comedia Pete Davidson after less than a year together. While that celebrity couple has been dominating the headlines, including talk about Davidson’s plans to potentially want to start a family with Kim , another breakup in the Kardashian family has flown a bit under the radar, with Khloe Kardashian reportedly calling things off with a mysterious new beau.

News of Khloe Kardashian’s new relationship with a private equity investor made headlines almost two months ago, though details on the courtship remained relatively tight (beyond the fact that Kim allegedly introduced the two of them at a dinner party). Well, it wasn’t meant to be, as US Weekly now cites a source who confirms:

Khloé and the private equity investor broke up. They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them.

Perhaps the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and the private equity investor had trouble getting off of the ground because she’s still so heavily involved with ex-boyfriend ( and the father of her children ) Tristan Thompson, currently a free agent on the NBA’s market. Fans who watched the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu were immersed in a paternity scandal involving Khloe and Tristan when it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while dating Khloe. (Viewers allegedly picked up on his cheating ways early in the season, so few were very surprised.)

Reconciliation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could be in the cards now that she has broken off her relationship with this private equity investor. The two are linked in the news once again because a surrogate was carrying their second baby, a son. And in the US Weekly report about Khloe’s break up, a second source was quoted as saying:

Tristan [Thompson] would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.