After Ted Lasso Episode Got Fans Theorizing About Trent Crimm's Book Title, James Lance Gave Us A Hilarious Hint

Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 – “The Strings That Bind Us” – of Ted Lasso ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the comedy with an Apple TV+ subscription and catch new episodes on Wednesdays.

After Trent Crimm was fired from The Independent, and he became Trent Crimm, Independent, his focus shifted from berating Ted Lasso with questions to observing the team’s every move and becoming very invested in their success as he writes a book about AFC Richmond. While we know the journalist has been working on this project throughout Season 3 of Ted Lasso , we have absolutely no idea what it will be called. When I asked James Lance, who plays the reporter in the show, about this, he would only give a small hint about what his character is working on. However, after the latest episode of Ted Lasso, some of us are convinced we have figured out what Crimm will call his book.

James Lance’s Hint About The Title Of Trent Crimm’s Book

From the jump, when this book was announced, it felt obvious that the words: Ted Lasso and/or AFC Richmond would be included. A common letter in both those word duos is A. So, when I asked James Lance what he could tell me about the title of his character’s book, he cleverly gave a tiny hint, saying:

Oh, um, I think it might have the letter A in it. I don't know though. I can't say, I can't say what the title is. I can't.

I was laughing as he gave me that answer, and worked really hard to dodge the question. It’s also worth noting Lance was sitting next to his Ted Lasso cast mate Jeremy Swift in the interview. So, while the Trent Crimm actor was trying to skirt the question, Swift said: “He’s so enigmatic.” He was, the actor is right, while the hint is for sure a clue, it wasn’t much and the title still remains a mystery.

However, this small clue that seemed like a joke, and was both smart and funny, at the time got my gears turning, and following a pivotal Trent Crimm scene in Episode 7, some fans as well as myself think we have figured out the title.

Why Trent Crimm’s Book Might Be Named “The Lasso Way”

As “The Strings That Bind Us” aired on the 2023 TV schedule I found myself pondering the title of Trent’s book. I thought about it being just Ted Lasso or maybe Why Ted Lasso Believed; I came up with a bunch of unrealistic titles. However, after the team successfully pulled off a play using Total Football, Trent had an unprecedented moment of excitement telling Ted that this new method is going to work, citing “The Lasso Way.”

That’s when I realized "The Lasso Way” is likely the title of the book, and other fans seemed to pick up on this idea too. For example, @poeclcatstwt retweeted a video of the scene, writing:

I can totally picture it - ‘The Lasso Way’ By Trent CrimmI hope the book will actually exist and be released with the finale https://t.co/2hSHSr6fKPApril 26, 2023 See more

The way Trent basically said what could be a thesis statement for his book is what convinced me. He essentially recalled the strategies Ted has used over the last three seasons, noting that they culminate with total football. Clearly, the journalist had an epiphany with this realization, and I think part of it was the title of his book. Let’s all just agree now, that The Lasso Way (which includes two A’s) would make for a fantastic title.

There aren’t just two of us who think this either, as many other fans tweeted:

Trent’s cute little gay ass is about to name his book The Lasso Way and it’s just too perfect he is so special to me #tedlasso - @theolasso

"Believe: The Lasso Way” by Trent Crimm, Biographer - @bee_rad930

@brendanhunting @brettgoldstein @jasonsudeikis Please tell me that you are planning to publish "The Lasso Way by Trent Crimm" as a real book. #TedLasso - @ScisorRockPaper

THE LASSO WAY BY TRENT CRIMM - @bentface

So, with that said, it seems like there’s a fairly sizable group who believe this book from Trent Crimm, Independent will likely be The Lasso Way. Based on Lance’s clue it fits the criteria, even though that wasn’t hard to do, and considering that hilarious scene in Episode 7 it seems like our favorite journalist has the perfect title in mind.