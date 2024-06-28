What's Really Going On With Bianca Censori's Wild Fashion? Insider Alleges 'Off The Clock' Deal

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has been nothing if not news-making. From their secret wedding, to alleged water taxi lewd acts and reports of wild parties in Italy , people just can’t get enough of the couple’s comings, goings and antics. Something that goes along with that has been the amount of rumors and speculation regarding Censori’s wild fashion choices, and now an insider has alleged that she has an “off the clock” deal with her rapping husband.

What’s The Supposed ‘Off The Clock’ Fashion Deal That Bianca Censori Is Said To Have With Kanye West?

Of the many aspects of the marriage between Bianca Censori and Kanye West, something that has continued to capture lots of attention are the incredibly revealing and wild fashion choices that the Yeezy architectural designer has been making since their December 2022 wedding . She’s sported a ‘fit that fans compared to a full-body condom , was photographed in nothing but body tape and rocked nothing but neon green tights and a tube top , all of which has led to speculation West has a set of rules for Censori , including what she wears.

Recently, an insider who is said to be an old friend of the mogul’s wife told Page Six that she actually has times when she’s “off the clock” and wears whatever she wants. Censori took a trip home to visit her family and friends in Australia not long ago, and one of them said:

It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job. When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect. [Her family] haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!

We’ve heard before that the idea that the “Donda” rapper is forcing his wife to wear revealing outfits is simply untrue, with it being suggested that it’s simply an any-publicity-is-good-publicity PR move, and different insiders claiming that Censori herself sees it as performance art and that the duo actually collaborate to figure out her public looks, with the Melbourne native having “ a lot of say in what she wants to wear .”

As with most things about married couples, we may never know if any of these reports, or some combination thereof, are actually true. All we can do is hope that things with Censori really are OK, and sit back to see how long her wild fashion ride continues, because it’s incredibly likely that she’s not done shocking us just yet.