Ashley Park Got Only Murders In The Building's All-Star Cast To Sign Something While She Was Filming. What Meryl Streep Wrote

Fans are getting pumped for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, thanks in part to teases and selfies from Selena Gomez and other cast members. The record-breaking show has set an August premiere date for its return and, quite frankly, it can't come soon enough. The upcoming episodes are set to feature a number of notable stars, which is exciting. Among the new guests for the third season is Joy Ride co-lead Ashley Park, who revealed that she was able to get fellow guest star Meryl Streep and the cast to sign something for her. And Streep wrote out a sweet message.

Ashley Park and Meryl Streep’s roles in the Hulu original's new season are unknown, and we can only speculate about their characters at this point. What does seem apparent at this point, though, is that the cast and crew had a nice time working together. Ashley Park, for her part, seemed to relish the opportunity she had to work with such great actors like Streep, Steve Martin and more. During an interview with People, the actress admitted that while on set of, she was able to get the cast’s signatures, and Streep’s message was pretty iconic:

I had everybody sign something at the end of filming. And she just wrote, ‘I see you, Ash. Meryl.’

Meryl Streep is Ashley Park’s “childhood idol,” it seems like it was a dream come true for the Beef star to work with the Oscar winner. I mean, who wouldn’t want to work with the legendary Streep? The message she wrote out may be brief, but it perfectly conveys just how much respect she has for Park. Although Park didn’t reveal what exactly she had Streep and the other stars sign, one gets that feeling that it was something very meaningful to her. (I'm also now I’m wondering what everyone else wrote.)

Not much is known about the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building. What we can possibly surmise is that it'll see Mabel, Oliver, and Charles try to solve the murder of Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, who died on stage amid opening night of Oliver’s new play in the Season 2 finale. Steve Martin did share a potentially spoilery picture with Selena Gomez, though, that gave off major Father of the Bride vibes. And it may indicate that we'll see Mabel tying the knot, but with whom? Or perhaps that'll turn out to be a ruse?

There are certainly plenty of questions that fans have to consider in regard to Season 3, and the identity of Ashley Park's character is certainly one of them. But I'm glad it's no mystery that she was able to soak in the experience of being surrounded by so many talented people. Park is definitely on the rise in Hollywood and, like Meryl Streep, we see you, Ms. Park.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is officially premiering on Hulu on Tuesday, August 8 and will be available with a Hulu subscription. Fans can also check out the 2023 TV schedule to learn about other highly-anticipated premieres.