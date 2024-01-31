Will Travis Kelce Attend The Grammys With Taylor Swift? The Chiefs Player Weighs In

What happens when the biggest singer in the world starts dating one of the biggest NFL players? A massive media storm, and some complicated schedules. That’s the life right now of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the couple’s romance continues to bloom. This weekend, as Taylor Swift is up for six Grammy nominations at the Sunday ceremony, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if he’ll be her plus one for the occasion, and he gave an honest answer.

Kelce was asked the question on The Pat McAfee Show following the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win on Sunday that cemented their place in the 2024 TV schedule's Super Bowl, where they are set to play the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s what he said:

I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for. But, I think I got practice on Sunday or I think Sunday is a travel day. It's Saturday or Sunday, I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.

You have to admit, it’s a solid excuse. Travis Kelce has the game of his life exactly one week after the Grammys, and every moment matters when it comes to getting practice time in. Surely, Taylor Swift understands, and while it’d be great to see Kelce supporting his partner after she went viral for being “rowdy” with his family and friends at recent Chiefs games , these two are just too much of a power couple at the moment!

Taylor Swift is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance with “Anti-Hero”, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album with Midnights and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Ice Spice with “Karma.” It’s not clear if she’ll be performing at the event, but it sounds like there’s potential for it to be a really big night for the singer, especially after an incredible year of album releases, being on the road with the Eras Tour and releasing the Eras Tour concert film over the summer.

While it’s a bummer Travis Kelce won’t be there alongside Taylor Swift for the massive night in music, we’re confident that the singer will have a great time at the ceremony on her own (or with whomever she decides to bring).

While we know for sure Kelce won’t be at the Grammys, there’s been a lot of talk about whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl considering she has an Eras Tour date in Tokyo the night before the big game. Fans have been comparing the upcoming events to classic rom-coms like High School Musical.